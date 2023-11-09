Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.93% YOY

Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.93% YOY

Livemint

Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.04% YoY & profit increased by 6.93% YoY

Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 Results

Power Grid Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 1.04% & the profit increased by 6.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.98% and the profit decreased by 0.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.11% q-o-q & decreased by 11.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.34% q-o-q & increased by 8.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.06 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

Power Grid Corporation Of India has delivered 3.01% return in the last 1 week, 11.45% return in last 6 months and 29.15% YTD return.

Currently the Power Grid Corporation Of India has a market cap of 192522.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 209.6 & 153.19 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 4.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 16 Nov, 2023.

Power Grid Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11267.0711048.13+1.98%11150.57+1.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total581.87600.54-3.11%657.59-11.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization3277.043265.75+0.35%3317.31-1.21%
Total Operating Expense4635.744631.28+0.1%5042.03-8.06%
Operating Income6631.336416.85+3.34%6108.54+8.56%
Net Income Before Taxes4515.154564-1.07%4095.67+10.24%
Net Income3941.493942.86-0.03%3686.11+6.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.063.87+4.91%3.92+3.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3941.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11267.07Cr

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM IST
