Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.93% YOY

Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.04% YoY & profit increased by 6.93% YoY

Power Grid Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 1.04% & the profit increased by 6.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.98% and the profit decreased by 0.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.11% q-o-q & decreased by 11.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.34% q-o-q & increased by 8.56% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.06 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

Power Grid Corporation Of India has delivered 3.01% return in the last 1 week, 11.45% return in last 6 months and 29.15% YTD return.

Currently the Power Grid Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹192522.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹209.6 & ₹153.19 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 16 Nov, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Grid Corporation Of India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11267.07 11048.13 +1.98% 11150.57 +1.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 581.87 600.54 -3.11% 657.59 -11.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 3277.04 3265.75 +0.35% 3317.31 -1.21% Total Operating Expense 4635.74 4631.28 +0.1% 5042.03 -8.06% Operating Income 6631.33 6416.85 +3.34% 6108.54 +8.56% Net Income Before Taxes 4515.15 4564 -1.07% 4095.67 +10.24% Net Income 3941.49 3942.86 -0.03% 3686.11 +6.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.06 3.87 +4.91% 3.92 +3.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3941.49Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11267.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.