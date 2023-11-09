Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.93% YOY
Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.04% YoY & profit increased by 6.93% YoY
Power Grid Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 1.04% & the profit increased by 6.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.98% and the profit decreased by 0.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.11% q-o-q & decreased by 11.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.34% q-o-q & increased by 8.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.06 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.
Power Grid Corporation Of India has delivered 3.01% return in the last 1 week, 11.45% return in last 6 months and 29.15% YTD return.
Currently the Power Grid Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹192522.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹209.6 & ₹153.19 respectively.
As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 16 Nov, 2023.
Power Grid Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11267.07
|11048.13
|+1.98%
|11150.57
|+1.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|581.87
|600.54
|-3.11%
|657.59
|-11.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3277.04
|3265.75
|+0.35%
|3317.31
|-1.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|4635.74
|4631.28
|+0.1%
|5042.03
|-8.06%
|Operating Income
|6631.33
|6416.85
|+3.34%
|6108.54
|+8.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4515.15
|4564
|-1.07%
|4095.67
|+10.24%
|Net Income
|3941.49
|3942.86
|-0.03%
|3686.11
|+6.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.06
|3.87
|+4.91%
|3.92
|+3.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3941.49Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11267.07Cr
