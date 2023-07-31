Power Grid Q1 Results: Net profit declines 5.9% to ₹3,542 crore; board approves bonus shares, fundraising3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Power Grid Q1 Results: The state-owned power major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹10,436 crore, registering a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent, compared to ₹10,446 crore in the year-ago period.
Power Grid Q1 Results: Power Grid Corporation of India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 31, reporting a decline of 5.9 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹3,542.7 crore, compared to ₹3,766 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹10,436 crore, registering a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent, compared to ₹10,446 crore in the year-ago period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×