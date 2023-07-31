comScore
Power Grid Q1 Results: Net profit declines 5.9% to ₹3,542 crore; board approves bonus shares, fundraising

 3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:35 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Power Grid Q1 Results: The state-owned power major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹10,436 crore, registering a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent, compared to ₹10,446 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Power Grid settled 3 per cent higher at ₹266 after hitting a 52-week high of ₹266.85 apiece on the BSE.Premium
Power Grid Q1 Results: Power Grid Corporation of India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 31, reporting a decline of 5.9 per cent in standalone net profit at 3,542.7 crore, compared to 3,766 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 10,436 crore, registering a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent, compared to 10,446 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter stood at 9,099.4 crore, reporting a growth of 3.4 per cent, compared to 8,802 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin during the said quarter came in 87.2 per cent, compared to 84.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

During the June quarter, the company's revenue from the transmission segment increased one per cent to 10,829 crore, compared to 10,702.98 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the telecom segment grew 11.5 per cent to 212 crore, compared to 190 crore in the year-ago period.

Bonus Shares:

The company's board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3, which means that for every three shares investors hold, they will get one additional share. The estimated date by which bonus shares will be credited is September 25, 2023.

‘’The board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 (one) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every three existing equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The estimated date by which bonus shares shall be credited/dispatched is 25th September, 2023,'' said Power Grid in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Fundraising:

The board has also approved raising of funds up to 12,000 crore from the domestic market through bonds under private placement during fiscal 2024-25 in one or more tranches.

‘’The board approved to raise funds up to 12,000 crore from domestic market through issue of secured / unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative/cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free debentures/bonds under private placement during the financial year 2024-25 in one or more tranches/offers subject to the approval of shareholders of the company,'' said Power Grid in its exchange filing.

On Saturday, the board also approved fund raise up to 5,700 crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis to part finance its capex requirement. 

The PSU company went on to add that the fund would raised in various tranches during the financial year 2023-24 and the net proceeds will be used for providing inter corporate loans to fully owned four subsidiaries.

Ahead of announcing Q1FY24 results on July 31, shares of Power Grid settled 3 per cent higher at 266 after hitting a 52-week high of 266.85 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
