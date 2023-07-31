‘’The board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 (one) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every three existing equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The estimated date by which bonus shares shall be credited/dispatched is 25th September, 2023,'' said Power Grid in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.