Power Grid records 37% drop in Q1 PAT to 3,801 cr, revenue jumps 7%

The state-owned company has announced a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share (i.e. @ 22.50% on the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2021-22 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. This final dividend is in addition to the 1st interim dividend of ₹7 per share (including a Special Dividend of ₹3 per equity share) i.e. @ 70% on the paid-up equity share capital paid on 11th January 2022, and the 2nd Interim Dividend of ₹5.50 per share (i.e. @ 55% on the paid-up equity share capital) paid on 8th March 2022 for the financial year 2021-22.