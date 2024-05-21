Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Power Mech Projects Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.53% YOY

Livemint

Power Mech Projects Q4 Results Live

Power Mech Projects Q4 Results Live : Power Mech Projects declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.85% & the profit increased by 12.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.52% and the profit increased by 37.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 15.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.61% q-o-q & increased by 16.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 53.46 for Q4 which increased by 8.86% Y-o-Y.

Power Mech Projects has delivered 6.99% return in the last 1 week, 29.53% return in last 6 months and 19.42% YTD return.

Currently the Power Mech Projects has a market cap of 8090.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5550 & 3001.95 respectively.

As of 21 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Power Mech Projects Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1301.531107.5+17.52%1174.11+10.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total154.82146.13+5.95%133.7+15.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.0911.73+3.05%12.66-4.52%
Total Operating Expense1164.01985.37+18.13%1055.98+10.23%
Operating Income137.52122.12+12.61%118.12+16.42%
Net Income Before Taxes122.17105.33+15.98%99.74+22.48%
Net Income84.6261.52+37.55%75.2+12.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS53.4639.48+35.41%49.11+8.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹84.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1301.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

