Power Mech Projects Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.53% YOY

Power Mech Projects Q4 Results Live : Power Mech Projects declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.85% & the profit increased by 12.53% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.52% and the profit increased by 37.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 15.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.61% q-o-q & increased by 16.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹53.46 for Q4 which increased by 8.86% Y-o-Y.
Power Mech Projects has delivered 6.99% return in the last 1 week, 29.53% return in last 6 months and 19.42% YTD return.
Currently the Power Mech Projects has a market cap of ₹8090.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5550 & ₹3001.95 respectively.
As of 21 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Power Mech Projects Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1301.53
|1107.5
|+17.52%
|1174.11
|+10.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|154.82
|146.13
|+5.95%
|133.7
|+15.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.09
|11.73
|+3.05%
|12.66
|-4.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|1164.01
|985.37
|+18.13%
|1055.98
|+10.23%
|Operating Income
|137.52
|122.12
|+12.61%
|118.12
|+16.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|122.17
|105.33
|+15.98%
|99.74
|+22.48%
|Net Income
|84.62
|61.52
|+37.55%
|75.2
|+12.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|53.46
|39.48
|+35.41%
|49.11
|+8.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹84.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1301.53Cr
