Power Mech Projects Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.53% YOY

Power Mech Projects declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.85% & the profit increased by 12.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.52% and the profit increased by 37.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 15.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.61% q-o-q & increased by 16.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹53.46 for Q4 which increased by 8.86% Y-o-Y.

Power Mech Projects has delivered 6.99% return in the last 1 week, 29.53% return in last 6 months and 19.42% YTD return.

Currently the Power Mech Projects has a market cap of ₹8090.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5550 & ₹3001.95 respectively.

As of 21 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Power Mech Projects Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1301.53 1107.5 +17.52% 1174.11 +10.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 154.82 146.13 +5.95% 133.7 +15.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.09 11.73 +3.05% 12.66 -4.52% Total Operating Expense 1164.01 985.37 +18.13% 1055.98 +10.23% Operating Income 137.52 122.12 +12.61% 118.12 +16.42% Net Income Before Taxes 122.17 105.33 +15.98% 99.74 +22.48% Net Income 84.62 61.52 +37.55% 75.2 +12.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 53.46 39.48 +35.41% 49.11 +8.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹84.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1301.53Cr

