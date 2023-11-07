Powergrid Q2 results: Net profit grows 3.6% YoY to ₹3,781 crore, revenue up marginally
Powergrid Q2 results: The consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹11,267 crore, higher by 1 percent as against ₹11,150.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Powergrid Corporation of India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,781.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as per the financial results declared by the state-run company on November 7.
