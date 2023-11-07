Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Powergrid Q2 results: Net profit grows 3.6% YoY to 3,781 crore, revenue up marginally

Powergrid Q2 results: Net profit grows 3.6% YoY to 3,781 crore, revenue up marginally

Livemint

  • Powergrid Q2 results: The consolidated revenue from operations came in at 11,267 crore, higher by 1 percent as against 11,150.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Powergrid's scrip settled 0.96% lower on the BSE at 208. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Powergrid Corporation of India posted a consolidated net profit of 3,781.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as per the financial results declared by the state-run company on November 7.

The net profit was higher by 3.6 percent as compared to 3,650.3 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 5 percent as against 3,597.1 crore posted in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the September 2023 quarter increased marginally to 11,267 crore. This marked a growth of 1 percent in comparison to 11,150.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sequentially, the operational revenue was up by 2 percent as against 11,048.1 crore reported in the quarter ending June 2023.

Powergrid's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2FY24 was up by 5.1 percent at 9,908.4 crore, as against 9,425.9 crore in the year-ago period. The margin clocked by the company during the quarter stood at 87.9 percent, as compared to 84.5 percent in Q2FY23.

The total expenses during the second quarter came in at 6,977 crore, higher as against 6,688.5 crore in the preceding quarter, but lower as compared to 7,229.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose marginally to 11,530.4 crore, from 11,257.6 crore in Q1FY24 and 11,349.4 crore in Q2FY23.

Powergrid also informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 4 per equity share of 10 each. “The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on December 6, 2023," it added.

In the trading session on November 7, Powergrid's scrip settled at 208 apiece on the BSE, down 0.96 percent as against the previous day's close.

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 06:52 PM IST
