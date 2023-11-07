Powergrid Corporation of India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,781.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as per the financial results declared by the state-run company on November 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net profit was higher by 3.6 percent as compared to ₹3,650.3 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 5 percent as against ₹3,597.1 crore posted in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the September 2023 quarter increased marginally to ₹11,267 crore. This marked a growth of 1 percent in comparison to ₹11,150.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, the operational revenue was up by 2 percent as against ₹11,048.1 crore reported in the quarter ending June 2023.

Powergrid's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2FY24 was up by 5.1 percent at ₹9,908.4 crore, as against ₹9,425.9 crore in the year-ago period. The margin clocked by the company during the quarter stood at 87.9 percent, as compared to 84.5 percent in Q2FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total expenses during the second quarter came in at ₹6,977 crore, higher as against ₹6,688.5 crore in the preceding quarter, but lower as compared to ₹7,229.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose marginally to ₹11,530.4 crore, from ₹11,257.6 crore in Q1FY24 and ₹11,349.4 crore in Q2FY23.

Powergrid also informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of ₹10 each. “The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on December 6, 2023," it added.

In the trading session on November 7, Powergrid's scrip settled at ₹208 apiece on the BSE, down 0.96 percent as against the previous day's close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

