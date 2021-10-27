Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Praj Industries profit nearly triples in September quarter

Praj Industries profit nearly triples in September quarter

Premium
Stock markets had a rough year just about everywhere. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 03:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Praj Industries Q2 results: Revenue from operations more than doubled during the quarter to 532 crore as against 260 crore in the year-ago period.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Praj Industries today reported a consolidated net profit of crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. The profit after tax (PAT) nearly tripled to 33.33 crore from just 11.39 crore in the last year period.

Praj Industries today reported a consolidated net profit of crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. The profit after tax (PAT) nearly tripled to 33.33 crore from just 11.39 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations more than doubled during the quarter to 532 crore as against 260 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations more than doubled during the quarter to 532 crore as against 260 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Wednesday, Praj Industries shares rose 5% to close at 338.25 on NSE. Since the start of 2021, the scrip has given multibagger returns to investors with a rise of 181.52%. The stock rose by a massive 333% in last one year.

The stock was trading from 68 level in August 2020 to now currently trading at around 337 per share.

Praj Industries is engaged in the domestic distillery and brewery installation business. Headquartered in Pune, the company is a supplier of ethanol plants and is a globally leading company with a bouquet of sustainable solutions for bioenergy, high purity water, critical process equipment, breweries and industrial wastewater treatment. The company continues gaining prominence with government focus on increasing ethanol production.

Analysts see the company to benefit more going forward on the ethanol opportunities and leadership in biofuel technology along with a strong order pipeline.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!