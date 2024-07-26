Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 43.52% YOY

Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : Praj Industries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 5.1% and the profit increasing by 43.52% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 79.83% and the profit decreased by 70.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 75.63% q-o-q and increased by 23.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 79.67% q-o-q and increased by 6.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹3.38, which increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

Praj Industries delivered a 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 38.78% return in the last 6 months, and 27.67% YTD return.

Currently, Praj Industries has a market cap of ₹13047.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹757.95 & ₹398 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Praj Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 699.14 3466.28 -79.83% 736.72 -5.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.67 318.74 -75.63% 62.75 +23.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.16 44.06 -54.24% 8.81 +128.96% Total Operating Expense 632.51 3138.49 -79.85% 674.19 -6.18% Operating Income 66.63 327.79 -79.67% 62.53 +6.55% Net Income Before Taxes 107.04 377.46 -71.64% 77.7 +37.75% Net Income 84.18 283.36 -70.29% 58.65 +43.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.38 15.42 -78.11% 3.19 +5.8%