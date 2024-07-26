Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 43.52% YOY

Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : Praj Industries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 5.1% and the profit increasing by 43.52% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 79.83% and the profit decreased by 70.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 75.63% q-o-q and increased by 23.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 79.67% q-o-q and increased by 6.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹3.38, which increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.
Praj Industries delivered a 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 38.78% return in the last 6 months, and 27.67% YTD return.
Currently, Praj Industries has a market cap of ₹13047.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹757.95 & ₹398 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Praj Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|699.14
|3466.28
|-79.83%
|736.72
|-5.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.67
|318.74
|-75.63%
|62.75
|+23.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.16
|44.06
|-54.24%
|8.81
|+128.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|632.51
|3138.49
|-79.85%
|674.19
|-6.18%
|Operating Income
|66.63
|327.79
|-79.67%
|62.53
|+6.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.04
|377.46
|-71.64%
|77.7
|+37.75%
|Net Income
|84.18
|283.36
|-70.29%
|58.65
|+43.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.38
|15.42
|-78.11%
|3.19
|+5.8%
