Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 43.52% YOY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : Praj Industries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 5.1% and the profit increasing by 43.52% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 79.83% and the profit decreased by 70.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 75.63% q-o-q and increased by 23.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 79.67% q-o-q and increased by 6.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 3.38, which increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

Praj Industries delivered a 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 38.78% return in the last 6 months, and 27.67% YTD return.

Currently, Praj Industries has a market cap of 13047.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 757.95 & 398 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Praj Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue699.143466.28-79.83%736.72-5.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.67318.74-75.63%62.75+23.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.1644.06-54.24%8.81+128.96%
Total Operating Expense632.513138.49-79.85%674.19-6.18%
Operating Income66.63327.79-79.67%62.53+6.55%
Net Income Before Taxes107.04377.46-71.64%77.7+37.75%
Net Income84.18283.36-70.29%58.65+43.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.3815.42-78.11%3.19+5.8%
FAQs
₹84.18Cr
₹699.14Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
