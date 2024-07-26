Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 43.52% YOY

Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 43.52% YOY

Livemint

Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.1% YoY & profit increased by 43.52% YoY

Praj Industries Q1 Results Live

Praj Industries Q1 Results Live : Praj Industries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 5.1% and the profit increasing by 43.52% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 79.83% and the profit decreased by 70.29%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 75.63% q-o-q and increased by 23.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 79.67% q-o-q and increased by 6.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 3.38, which increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

Praj Industries delivered a 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 38.78% return in the last 6 months, and 27.67% YTD return.

Currently, Praj Industries has a market cap of 13047.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 757.95 & 398 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Praj Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue699.143466.28-79.83%736.72-5.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.67318.74-75.63%62.75+23.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.1644.06-54.24%8.81+128.96%
Total Operating Expense632.513138.49-79.85%674.19-6.18%
Operating Income66.63327.79-79.67%62.53+6.55%
Net Income Before Taxes107.04377.46-71.64%77.7+37.75%
Net Income84.18283.36-70.29%58.65+43.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.3815.42-78.11%3.19+5.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹84.18Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹699.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.