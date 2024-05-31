Hello User
Praj Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 221.61% YOY

Livemint

Praj Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 242.65% YoY & profit increased by 221.61% YoY

Praj Industries Q4 Results Live

Praj Industries Q4 Results Live : Praj Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 242.65% & the profit increased by 221.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 318.32% and the profit increased by 302.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 274.11% q-o-q & increased by 352.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 282.88% q-o-q & increased by 244.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.42 for Q4 which increased by 221.75% Y-o-Y.

Praj Industries has delivered -3.51% return in the last 1 week, -22.29% return in last 6 months and -9.9% YTD return.

Currently the Praj Industries has a market cap of 9208.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of 650.5 & 365.95 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Praj Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3466.28828.62+318.32%1011.62+242.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total318.7485.2+274.11%70.47+352.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.0610.85+306%9.48+364.87%
Total Operating Expense3138.49743.01+322.4%916.58+242.41%
Operating Income327.7985.61+282.88%95.04+244.89%
Net Income Before Taxes377.4691.92+310.63%112.81+234.58%
Net Income283.3670.41+302.45%88.1+221.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.423.83+302.61%4.79+221.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹283.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3466.28Cr

