Praj Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 221.61% YOY

Praj Industries Q4 Results Live : Praj Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 242.65% & the profit increased by 221.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 318.32% and the profit increased by 302.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 274.11% q-o-q & increased by 352.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 282.88% q-o-q & increased by 244.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹15.42 for Q4 which increased by 221.75% Y-o-Y.

Praj Industries has delivered -3.51% return in the last 1 week, -22.29% return in last 6 months and -9.9% YTD return.

Currently the Praj Industries has a market cap of ₹9208.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹650.5 & ₹365.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Praj Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3466.28 828.62 +318.32% 1011.62 +242.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 318.74 85.2 +274.11% 70.47 +352.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.06 10.85 +306% 9.48 +364.87% Total Operating Expense 3138.49 743.01 +322.4% 916.58 +242.41% Operating Income 327.79 85.61 +282.88% 95.04 +244.89% Net Income Before Taxes 377.46 91.92 +310.63% 112.81 +234.58% Net Income 283.36 70.41 +302.45% 88.1 +221.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.42 3.83 +302.61% 4.79 +221.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹283.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3466.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!