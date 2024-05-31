Praj Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 221.61% YOY

Praj Industries Q4 Results Live : Praj Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 242.65% & the profit increased by 221.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 318.32% and the profit increased by 302.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 274.11% q-o-q & increased by 352.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 282.88% q-o-q & increased by 244.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.42 for Q4 which increased by 221.75% Y-o-Y.
Praj Industries has delivered -3.51% return in the last 1 week, -22.29% return in last 6 months and -9.9% YTD return.
Currently the Praj Industries has a market cap of ₹9208.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹650.5 & ₹365.95 respectively.
As of 31 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Praj Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3466.28
|828.62
|+318.32%
|1011.62
|+242.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|318.74
|85.2
|+274.11%
|70.47
|+352.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.06
|10.85
|+306%
|9.48
|+364.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|3138.49
|743.01
|+322.4%
|916.58
|+242.41%
|Operating Income
|327.79
|85.61
|+282.88%
|95.04
|+244.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|377.46
|91.92
|+310.63%
|112.81
|+234.58%
|Net Income
|283.36
|70.41
|+302.45%
|88.1
|+221.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.42
|3.83
|+302.61%
|4.79
|+221.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹283.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3466.28Cr
