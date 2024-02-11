Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 77.95% YoY

Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Prakash Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.34% & the profit increased by 77.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit decreased by 9.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 10.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.2% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 84.77% Y-o-Y.

Prakash Industries has delivered -5.76% return in the last 1 week, 124.6% return in the last 6 months, and 22.31% YTD return.

Currently, Prakash Industries has a market cap of ₹3662.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹223.6 & ₹48.75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prakash Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 885.07 888.98 -0.44% 760.78 +16.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 61.44 60 +2.4% 55.78 +10.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.95 38.47 -1.35% 38.19 -0.63% Total Operating Expense 799.57 799.16 +0.05% 697.54 +14.63% Operating Income 85.5 89.82 -4.81% 63.24 +35.2% Net Income Before Taxes 80.56 89.43 -9.92% 45.27 +77.95% Net Income 80.56 89.43 -9.92% 45.27 +77.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.49 4.39 +2.23% 2.43 +84.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹80.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹885.07Cr

