Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 77.95% YoY

Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 77.95% YoY

Livemint

Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.34% YoY & profit increased by 77.95% YoY

Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Prakash Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.34% & the profit increased by 77.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit decreased by 9.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 10.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 84.77% Y-o-Y.

Prakash Industries has delivered -5.76% return in the last 1 week, 124.6% return in the last 6 months, and 22.31% YTD return.

Currently, Prakash Industries has a market cap of 3662.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 223.6 & 48.75 respectively.

Prakash Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue885.07888.98-0.44%760.78+16.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total61.4460+2.4%55.78+10.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.9538.47-1.35%38.19-0.63%
Total Operating Expense799.57799.16+0.05%697.54+14.63%
Operating Income85.589.82-4.81%63.24+35.2%
Net Income Before Taxes80.5689.43-9.92%45.27+77.95%
Net Income80.5689.43-9.92%45.27+77.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.494.39+2.23%2.43+84.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹80.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹885.07Cr

