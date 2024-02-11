Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 77.95% YoY

Prakash Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Prakash Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.34% & the profit increased by 77.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit decreased by 9.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 10.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 84.77% Y-o-Y.
Prakash Industries has delivered -5.76% return in the last 1 week, 124.6% return in the last 6 months, and 22.31% YTD return.
Currently, Prakash Industries has a market cap of ₹3662.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹223.6 & ₹48.75 respectively.
Prakash Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|885.07
|888.98
|-0.44%
|760.78
|+16.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|61.44
|60
|+2.4%
|55.78
|+10.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.95
|38.47
|-1.35%
|38.19
|-0.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|799.57
|799.16
|+0.05%
|697.54
|+14.63%
|Operating Income
|85.5
|89.82
|-4.81%
|63.24
|+35.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|80.56
|89.43
|-9.92%
|45.27
|+77.95%
|Net Income
|80.56
|89.43
|-9.92%
|45.27
|+77.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.49
|4.39
|+2.23%
|2.43
|+84.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹80.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹885.07Cr
