Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 37.52% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live : Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live: Prakash Pipes declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.67% and the profit increased by 37.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.35% and the profit increased by 0.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.51% q-o-q and increased by 15.56% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses was managed effectively to still achieve substantial growth in both revenue and profit.

The operating income was up by 10.13% q-o-q and increased by 46.11% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has been able to enhance its operational efficiency and profitability.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 10.62, which has increased by 37.56% Y-o-Y. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's strong financial performance.

Prakash Pipes has delivered a remarkable 14.66% return in the last week, a 25.94% return in the last 6 months, and a 38.31% YTD return. These returns demonstrate the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Prakash Pipes has a market cap of 1313.84 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 577.7 and 248.1 respectively. This solid market presence underscores the company's robust financial health and growth potential.

Prakash Pipes Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue204.82164.71+24.35%175.56+16.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.589.08+5.51%8.29+15.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.442.52-3.17%2.35+3.83%
Total Operating Expense174.37137.06+27.22%154.72+12.7%
Operating Income30.4527.65+10.13%20.84+46.11%
Net Income Before Taxes33.7830.91+9.29%21.66+55.96%
Net Income25.425.36+0.16%18.47+37.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.6210.61+0.09%7.72+37.56%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

FAQs
₹25.4Cr
₹204.82Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
