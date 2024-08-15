Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 37.52% YoY

Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live : Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live: Prakash Pipes declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.67% and the profit increased by 37.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.35% and the profit increased by 0.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.51% q-o-q and increased by 15.56% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses was managed effectively to still achieve substantial growth in both revenue and profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.51% q-o-q and increased by 15.56% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses was managed effectively to still achieve substantial growth in both revenue and profit.

The operating income was up by 10.13% q-o-q and increased by 46.11% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has been able to enhance its operational efficiency and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹10.62, which has increased by 37.56% Y-o-Y. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's strong financial performance.

Prakash Pipes has delivered a remarkable 14.66% return in the last week, a 25.94% return in the last 6 months, and a 38.31% YTD return. These returns demonstrate the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Prakash Pipes has a market cap of ₹1313.84 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹577.7 and ₹248.1 respectively. This solid market presence underscores the company's robust financial health and growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prakash Pipes Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 204.82 164.71 +24.35% 175.56 +16.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.58 9.08 +5.51% 8.29 +15.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.44 2.52 -3.17% 2.35 +3.83% Total Operating Expense 174.37 137.06 +27.22% 154.72 +12.7% Operating Income 30.45 27.65 +10.13% 20.84 +46.11% Net Income Before Taxes 33.78 30.91 +9.29% 21.66 +55.96% Net Income 25.4 25.36 +0.16% 18.47 +37.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.62 10.61 +0.09% 7.72 +37.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹204.82Cr

