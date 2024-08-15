Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 37.52% YoY

Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live : Prakash Pipes Q1 Results Live: Prakash Pipes declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.67% and the profit increased by 37.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.35% and the profit increased by 0.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.51% q-o-q and increased by 15.56% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses was managed effectively to still achieve substantial growth in both revenue and profit.
The operating income was up by 10.13% q-o-q and increased by 46.11% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has been able to enhance its operational efficiency and profitability.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹10.62, which has increased by 37.56% Y-o-Y. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's strong financial performance.
Prakash Pipes has delivered a remarkable 14.66% return in the last week, a 25.94% return in the last 6 months, and a 38.31% YTD return. These returns demonstrate the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, Prakash Pipes has a market cap of ₹1313.84 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹577.7 and ₹248.1 respectively. This solid market presence underscores the company's robust financial health and growth potential.
Prakash Pipes Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|204.82
|164.71
|+24.35%
|175.56
|+16.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.58
|9.08
|+5.51%
|8.29
|+15.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.44
|2.52
|-3.17%
|2.35
|+3.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|174.37
|137.06
|+27.22%
|154.72
|+12.7%
|Operating Income
|30.45
|27.65
|+10.13%
|20.84
|+46.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.78
|30.91
|+9.29%
|21.66
|+55.96%
|Net Income
|25.4
|25.36
|+0.16%
|18.47
|+37.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.62
|10.61
|+0.09%
|7.72
|+37.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.4Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹204.82Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar