Prakash Pipes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.3% YoY

Prakash Pipes, a leading company in the pipe manufacturing industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 13th February 2024. The company's topline has witnessed a decrease of 7.96% compared to the same quarter last year. However, there has been a significant increase of 72.3% in the company's profit on a year-on-year basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Prakash Pipes has experienced a decline of 7.4% in revenue, but the profit has shown a positive growth of 2.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have witnessed a decline of 5.08% quarter-on-quarter, but there has been an increase of 7.28% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Prakash Pipes has shown a remarkable growth of 26.36% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 57.59% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹9.67, representing a substantial growth of 78.41% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Prakash Pipes has delivered a negative return of -3.84% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown a strong performance with a return of 54.12% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of 9.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Prakash Pipes holds a market capitalization of ₹1043.2 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹493 and ₹134.2 respectively.

Prakash Pipes Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 158.22 170.86 -7.4% 171.91 -7.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.4 8.85 -5.08% 7.83 +7.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.46 2.42 +1.65% 3.43 -28.28% Total Operating Expense 130.8 149.16 -12.31% 154.51 -15.35% Operating Income 27.42 21.7 +26.36% 17.4 +57.59% Net Income Before Taxes 30.21 26.82 +12.64% 17.66 +71.06% Net Income 23.14 22.67 +2.07% 13.43 +72.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.67 9.48 +2% 5.42 +78.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹158.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!