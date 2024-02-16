Prakash Pipes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.3% YoY

Prakash Pipes, a leading company in the pipe manufacturing industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 13th February 2024. The company's topline has witnessed a decrease of 7.96% compared to the same quarter last year. However, there has been a significant increase of 72.3% in the company's profit on a year-on-year basis.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Prakash Pipes has experienced a decline of 7.4% in revenue, but the profit has shown a positive growth of 2.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses have witnessed a decline of 5.08% quarter-on-quarter, but there has been an increase of 7.28% year-on-year.
The operating income of Prakash Pipes has shown a remarkable growth of 26.36% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 57.59% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹9.67, representing a substantial growth of 78.41% year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Prakash Pipes has delivered a negative return of -3.84% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown a strong performance with a return of 54.12% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of 9.82%.
As of now, Prakash Pipes holds a market capitalization of ₹1043.2 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹493 and ₹134.2 respectively.
Prakash Pipes Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|158.22
|170.86
|-7.4%
|171.91
|-7.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.4
|8.85
|-5.08%
|7.83
|+7.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.46
|2.42
|+1.65%
|3.43
|-28.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.8
|149.16
|-12.31%
|154.51
|-15.35%
|Operating Income
|27.42
|21.7
|+26.36%
|17.4
|+57.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.21
|26.82
|+12.64%
|17.66
|+71.06%
|Net Income
|23.14
|22.67
|+2.07%
|13.43
|+72.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.67
|9.48
|+2%
|5.42
|+78.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹158.22Cr
