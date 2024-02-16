Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prakash Pipes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.3% YoY

Prakash Pipes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.3% YoY

Livemint

Prakash Pipes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 7.96% YoY & Profit Increased by 72.3% YoY

Prakash Pipes Q3 FY24 Results Live

Prakash Pipes, a leading company in the pipe manufacturing industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 13th February 2024. The company's topline has witnessed a decrease of 7.96% compared to the same quarter last year. However, there has been a significant increase of 72.3% in the company's profit on a year-on-year basis.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Prakash Pipes has experienced a decline of 7.4% in revenue, but the profit has shown a positive growth of 2.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have witnessed a decline of 5.08% quarter-on-quarter, but there has been an increase of 7.28% year-on-year.

The operating income of Prakash Pipes has shown a remarkable growth of 26.36% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 57.59% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at 9.67, representing a substantial growth of 78.41% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Prakash Pipes has delivered a negative return of -3.84% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown a strong performance with a return of 54.12% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of 9.82%.

As of now, Prakash Pipes holds a market capitalization of 1043.2 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 493 and 134.2 respectively.

Prakash Pipes Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue158.22170.86-7.4%171.91-7.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.48.85-5.08%7.83+7.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.42+1.65%3.43-28.28%
Total Operating Expense130.8149.16-12.31%154.51-15.35%
Operating Income27.4221.7+26.36%17.4+57.59%
Net Income Before Taxes30.2126.82+12.64%17.66+71.06%
Net Income23.1422.67+2.07%13.43+72.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.679.48+2%5.42+78.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹158.22Cr

