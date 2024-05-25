Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.34% YOY

Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : Prakash Pipes announced their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, reporting a 5.67% increase in revenue and a significant 28.34% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the company saw a 4.1% growth in revenue and a 9.59% increase in profit, showcasing a positive trend in their financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Prakash Pipes went up by 8.1% QoQ and 12.8% YoY, indicating a need for cost management strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Prakash Pipes witnessed a 0.84% increase QoQ and an impressive 65.27% surge YoY, reflecting operational efficiency and growth.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹10.61, marking a 27.96% YoY increase, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.

Despite the financial growth, Prakash Pipes experienced a -0.81% return in the last week, and -8.07% and -7.03% returns in the last 6 months and Year-to-Date (YTD) respectively, showcasing market volatility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Prakash Pipes holds a market capitalization of ₹883.19 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹493 and ₹159.3 respectively, providing insights into the company's market performance.

Prakash Pipes Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 164.71 158.22 +4.1% 155.87 +5.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.08 8.4 +8.1% 8.05 +12.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.52 2.46 +2.44% 2.12 +18.87% Total Operating Expense 137.06 130.8 +4.79% 139.14 -1.49% Operating Income 27.65 27.42 +0.84% 16.73 +65.27% Net Income Before Taxes 30.91 30.21 +2.32% 16.75 +84.54% Net Income 25.36 23.14 +9.59% 19.76 +28.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.61 9.67 +9.72% 8.29 +27.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹164.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!