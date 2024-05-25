Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.34% YOY

Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : Prakash Pipes announced their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, reporting a 5.67% increase in revenue and a significant 28.34% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the company saw a 4.1% growth in revenue and a 9.59% increase in profit, showcasing a positive trend in their financial performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Prakash Pipes went up by 8.1% QoQ and 12.8% YoY, indicating a need for cost management strategies.
The operating income of Prakash Pipes witnessed a 0.84% increase QoQ and an impressive 65.27% surge YoY, reflecting operational efficiency and growth.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹10.61, marking a 27.96% YoY increase, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.
Despite the financial growth, Prakash Pipes experienced a -0.81% return in the last week, and -8.07% and -7.03% returns in the last 6 months and Year-to-Date (YTD) respectively, showcasing market volatility.
Currently, Prakash Pipes holds a market capitalization of ₹883.19 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹493 and ₹159.3 respectively, providing insights into the company's market performance.
Prakash Pipes Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|164.71
|158.22
|+4.1%
|155.87
|+5.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.08
|8.4
|+8.1%
|8.05
|+12.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.52
|2.46
|+2.44%
|2.12
|+18.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|137.06
|130.8
|+4.79%
|139.14
|-1.49%
|Operating Income
|27.65
|27.42
|+0.84%
|16.73
|+65.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.91
|30.21
|+2.32%
|16.75
|+84.54%
|Net Income
|25.36
|23.14
|+9.59%
|19.76
|+28.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.61
|9.67
|+9.72%
|8.29
|+27.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹164.71Cr
