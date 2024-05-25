Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.34% YOY

Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.34% YOY

Livemint

Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.67% YoY & profit increased by 28.34% YoY

Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live

Prakash Pipes Q4 Results Live : Prakash Pipes announced their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, reporting a 5.67% increase in revenue and a significant 28.34% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the company saw a 4.1% growth in revenue and a 9.59% increase in profit, showcasing a positive trend in their financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Prakash Pipes went up by 8.1% QoQ and 12.8% YoY, indicating a need for cost management strategies.

The operating income of Prakash Pipes witnessed a 0.84% increase QoQ and an impressive 65.27% surge YoY, reflecting operational efficiency and growth.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 10.61, marking a 27.96% YoY increase, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.

Despite the financial growth, Prakash Pipes experienced a -0.81% return in the last week, and -8.07% and -7.03% returns in the last 6 months and Year-to-Date (YTD) respectively, showcasing market volatility.

Currently, Prakash Pipes holds a market capitalization of 883.19 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 493 and 159.3 respectively, providing insights into the company's market performance.

Prakash Pipes Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue164.71158.22+4.1%155.87+5.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.088.4+8.1%8.05+12.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.522.46+2.44%2.12+18.87%
Total Operating Expense137.06130.8+4.79%139.14-1.49%
Operating Income27.6527.42+0.84%16.73+65.27%
Net Income Before Taxes30.9130.21+2.32%16.75+84.54%
Net Income25.3623.14+9.59%19.76+28.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.619.67+9.72%8.29+27.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹164.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.