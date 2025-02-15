Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Precision Camshafts Q3 Results 2025:Precision Camshafts declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant decrease in topline by 24.51% year-over-year and a loss of ₹6.36 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹24.46 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue declined by 13.56% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative costs saw a decline, decreasing by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and 9.43% year-over-year, which may indicate efforts to cut costs amidst declining revenues.
The operating income of Precision Camshafts fell drastically, down by 151.17% quarter-over-quarter and 115.65% year-over-year, highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.75, marking a decrease of 159.06% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles the company is experiencing.
Currently, Precision Camshafts has seen a -23.7% return over the last week, a 24.84% return over the last six months, and a staggering -36.62% year-to-date return.
As of now, the market capitalization of Precision Camshafts stands at ₹2046.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹382.8 and a low of ₹172.65, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's stock performance.
Precision Camshafts Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|194.55
|225.07
|-13.56%
|257.71
|-24.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.46
|44.28
|-4.11%
|46.88
|-9.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.33
|15.12
|-11.84%
|21.35
|-37.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|198.48
|217.37
|-8.69%
|232.54
|-14.65%
|Operating Income
|-3.94
|7.7
|-151.17%
|25.18
|-115.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.52
|19.67
|-122.98%
|36.04
|-112.54%
|Net Income
|-6.36
|8.4
|-175.71%
|24.46
|-126%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.75
|0.89
|-184.27%
|1.27
|-159.06%
