Precision Camshafts Q3 Results 2025:Precision Camshafts declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant decrease in topline by 24.51% year-over-year and a loss of ₹6.36 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹24.46 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue declined by 13.56% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative costs saw a decline, decreasing by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and 9.43% year-over-year, which may indicate efforts to cut costs amidst declining revenues.

Precision Camshafts Q3 Results

The operating income of Precision Camshafts fell drastically, down by 151.17% quarter-over-quarter and 115.65% year-over-year, highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.75, marking a decrease of 159.06% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles the company is experiencing.

Currently, Precision Camshafts has seen a -23.7% return over the last week, a 24.84% return over the last six months, and a staggering -36.62% year-to-date return.

As of now, the market capitalization of Precision Camshafts stands at ₹2046.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹382.8 and a low of ₹172.65, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's stock performance.

Precision Camshafts Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 194.55 225.07 -13.56% 257.71 -24.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.46 44.28 -4.11% 46.88 -9.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.33 15.12 -11.84% 21.35 -37.56% Total Operating Expense 198.48 217.37 -8.69% 232.54 -14.65% Operating Income -3.94 7.7 -151.17% 25.18 -115.65% Net Income Before Taxes -4.52 19.67 -122.98% 36.04 -112.54% Net Income -6.36 8.4 -175.71% 24.46 -126% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.75 0.89 -184.27% 1.27 -159.06%