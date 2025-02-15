Precision Camshafts Q3 results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹6.36Cr, Revenue decreased by 24.51% YoY

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
Precision Camshafts Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Precision Camshafts Q3 Results 2025:Precision Camshafts declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant decrease in topline by 24.51% year-over-year and a loss of 6.36 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of 24.46 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue declined by 13.56% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative costs saw a decline, decreasing by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and 9.43% year-over-year, which may indicate efforts to cut costs amidst declining revenues.

Precision Camshafts Q3 Results

The operating income of Precision Camshafts fell drastically, down by 151.17% quarter-over-quarter and 115.65% year-over-year, highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -0.75, marking a decrease of 159.06% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles the company is experiencing.

Currently, Precision Camshafts has seen a -23.7% return over the last week, a 24.84% return over the last six months, and a staggering -36.62% year-to-date return.

As of now, the market capitalization of Precision Camshafts stands at 2046.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 382.8 and a low of 172.65, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's stock performance.

Precision Camshafts Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue194.55225.07-13.56%257.71-24.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.4644.28-4.11%46.88-9.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.3315.12-11.84%21.35-37.56%
Total Operating Expense198.48217.37-8.69%232.54-14.65%
Operating Income-3.947.7-151.17%25.18-115.65%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.5219.67-122.98%36.04-112.54%
Net Income-6.368.4-175.71%24.46-126%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.750.89-184.27%1.27-159.06%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-6.36Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹194.55Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
