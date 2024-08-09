Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 129.49% YOY

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : Precision Electronics announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a 9.1% increase in revenue year-over-year.
However, the company also reported a significant increase in losses by 129.49% compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparisons revealed a 47.82% decline in revenue and a 214.74% increase in losses compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 6.19% sequentially but increased by 12.77% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 175.73% quarter-over-quarter and 188.89% year-over-year.
The EPS for Q1 was reported at ₹-1.3, marking a 132.14% decrease from the previous year.
Despite the challenging financial results, Precision Electronics managed to deliver positive returns to investors, with 1.4% in the last week, 158.96% in the last 6 months, and 214.61% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹226.08 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹189.8 & ₹41 respectively.
Precision Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.19
|13.78
|-47.82%
|6.59
|+9.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.12
|2.26
|-6.19%
|1.88
|+12.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.14
|0.22
|-36.36%
|0.09
|+55.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.75
|11.72
|-25.34%
|7.13
|+22.72%
|Operating Income
|-1.56
|2.06
|-175.73%
|-0.54
|-188.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.1
|1.71
|-222.81%
|-1.08
|-94.44%
|Net Income
|-1.79
|1.56
|-214.74%
|-0.78
|-129.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.3
|1.12
|-216.07%
|-0.56
|-132.14%
