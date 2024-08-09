Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 129.49% YOY

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.1% YoY & loss increased by 129.49% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live
Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : Precision Electronics announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a 9.1% increase in revenue year-over-year.

However, the company also reported a significant increase in losses by 129.49% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparisons revealed a 47.82% decline in revenue and a 214.74% increase in losses compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 6.19% sequentially but increased by 12.77% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 175.73% quarter-over-quarter and 188.89% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 was reported at -1.3, marking a 132.14% decrease from the previous year.

Despite the challenging financial results, Precision Electronics managed to deliver positive returns to investors, with 1.4% in the last week, 158.96% in the last 6 months, and 214.61% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 226.08 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 189.8 & 41 respectively.

Precision Electronics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.1913.78-47.82%6.59+9.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.122.26-6.19%1.88+12.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.22-36.36%0.09+55.56%
Total Operating Expense8.7511.72-25.34%7.13+22.72%
Operating Income-1.562.06-175.73%-0.54-188.89%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.11.71-222.81%-1.08-94.44%
Net Income-1.791.56-214.74%-0.78-129.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.31.12-216.07%-0.56-132.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-1.79Cr
₹7.19Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPrecision Electronics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 129.49% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    11:45 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.7 (1.13%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.55
    11:45 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    6.85 (2.12%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.80
    11:45 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.5 (1.17%)

    Tata Power

    419.95
    11:45 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    999.00
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    89.95 (9.89%)

    Avanti Feeds

    726.40
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    58.4 (8.74%)

    NBCC India

    183.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    14.2 (8.41%)

    Affle India

    1,594.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    107.85 (7.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue