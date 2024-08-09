Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 129.49% YOY

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 129.49% YOY

Livemint

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.1% YoY & loss increased by 129.49% YoY

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : Precision Electronics announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a 9.1% increase in revenue year-over-year.

However, the company also reported a significant increase in losses by 129.49% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Quarterly comparisons revealed a 47.82% decline in revenue and a 214.74% increase in losses compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 6.19% sequentially but increased by 12.77% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 175.73% quarter-over-quarter and 188.89% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 was reported at -1.3, marking a 132.14% decrease from the previous year.

Despite the challenging financial results, Precision Electronics managed to deliver positive returns to investors, with 1.4% in the last week, 158.96% in the last 6 months, and 214.61% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 226.08 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 189.8 & 41 respectively.

Precision Electronics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.1913.78-47.82%6.59+9.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.122.26-6.19%1.88+12.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.22-36.36%0.09+55.56%
Total Operating Expense8.7511.72-25.34%7.13+22.72%
Operating Income-1.562.06-175.73%-0.54-188.89%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.11.71-222.81%-1.08-94.44%
Net Income-1.791.56-214.74%-0.78-129.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.31.12-216.07%-0.56-132.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.79Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.