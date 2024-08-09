Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 129.49% YOY

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.1% YoY & loss increased by 129.49% YoY

Precision Electronics Q1 Results Live : Precision Electronics announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a 9.1% increase in revenue year-over-year.

However, the company also reported a significant increase in losses by 129.49% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparisons revealed a 47.82% decline in revenue and a 214.74% increase in losses compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 6.19% sequentially but increased by 12.77% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 175.73% quarter-over-quarter and 188.89% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 was reported at ₹-1.3, marking a 132.14% decrease from the previous year.

Despite the challenging financial results, Precision Electronics managed to deliver positive returns to investors, with 1.4% in the last week, 158.96% in the last 6 months, and 214.61% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹226.08 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹189.8 & ₹41 respectively.

Precision Electronics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.19 13.78 -47.82% 6.59 +9.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.12 2.26 -6.19% 1.88 +12.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.22 -36.36% 0.09 +55.56% Total Operating Expense 8.75 11.72 -25.34% 7.13 +22.72% Operating Income -1.56 2.06 -175.73% -0.54 -188.89% Net Income Before Taxes -2.1 1.71 -222.81% -1.08 -94.44% Net Income -1.79 1.56 -214.74% -0.78 -129.49% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.3 1.12 -216.07% -0.56 -132.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.79Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹7.19Cr

