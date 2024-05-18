Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Premco Global Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.56% YOY

Premco Global Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.56% YOY

Livemint

Premco Global Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.44% YoY & profit increased by 59.56% YoY

Premco Global Q4 Results Live

Premco Global Q4 Results Live : Premco Global declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.44% & the profit increased by 59.56% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.46% and the profit increased by 38.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.49% q-o-q & increased by 6.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 171.62% q-o-q & increased by 49.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.8 for Q4 which increased by 0.49% Y-o-Y.

Premco Global has delivered 6.7% return in the last 1 week, 5.92% return in last 6 months and 6.68% YTD return.

Currently the Premco Global has a market cap of 145.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 563 & 336 respectively.

Premco Global Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.421.84+25.46%25.99+5.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.885.18+13.49%5.51+6.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.251.3-4.02%1.43-12.76%
Total Operating Expense23.8820.54+16.24%23.63+1.06%
Operating Income3.521.3+171.62%2.36+49.22%
Net Income Before Taxes3.992.4+66.27%2.45+62.51%
Net Income2.932.11+38.81%1.84+59.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.86.39+37.64%8.75+0.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹27.4Cr

