Premco Global Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.56% YOY

Premco Global Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.44% YoY & profit increased by 59.56% YoY

Premco Global Q4 Results Live : Premco Global declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.44% & the profit increased by 59.56% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.46% and the profit increased by 38.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.49% q-o-q & increased by 6.7% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 171.62% q-o-q & increased by 49.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.8 for Q4 which increased by 0.49% Y-o-Y.

Premco Global has delivered 6.7% return in the last 1 week, 5.92% return in last 6 months and 6.68% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Premco Global has a market cap of ₹145.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹563 & ₹336 respectively.

Premco Global Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.4 21.84 +25.46% 25.99 +5.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.88 5.18 +13.49% 5.51 +6.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.25 1.3 -4.02% 1.43 -12.76% Total Operating Expense 23.88 20.54 +16.24% 23.63 +1.06% Operating Income 3.52 1.3 +171.62% 2.36 +49.22% Net Income Before Taxes 3.99 2.4 +66.27% 2.45 +62.51% Net Income 2.93 2.11 +38.81% 1.84 +59.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.8 6.39 +37.64% 8.75 +0.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹27.4Cr

