Premco Global Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.56% YOY

Premco Global Q4 Results Live : Premco Global declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.44% & the profit increased by 59.56% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.46% and the profit increased by 38.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.49% q-o-q & increased by 6.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 171.62% q-o-q & increased by 49.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.8 for Q4 which increased by 0.49% Y-o-Y.
Premco Global has delivered 6.7% return in the last 1 week, 5.92% return in last 6 months and 6.68% YTD return.
Currently the Premco Global has a market cap of ₹145.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹563 & ₹336 respectively.
Premco Global Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27.4
|21.84
|+25.46%
|25.99
|+5.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.88
|5.18
|+13.49%
|5.51
|+6.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.25
|1.3
|-4.02%
|1.43
|-12.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|23.88
|20.54
|+16.24%
|23.63
|+1.06%
|Operating Income
|3.52
|1.3
|+171.62%
|2.36
|+49.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.99
|2.4
|+66.27%
|2.45
|+62.51%
|Net Income
|2.93
|2.11
|+38.81%
|1.84
|+59.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.8
|6.39
|+37.64%
|8.75
|+0.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹27.4Cr
