Premier Explosives Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.35% YOY

Premier Explosives Q1 Results Live : Premier Explosives, a leading explosives manufacturing company, announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024.
The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 33.75% year-over-year, reaching a total of ₹XXXX Cr.
However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 11.35% compared to the same period last year, standing at ₹XXX Cr.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 4.53%, while the profit increased by 8.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight increase of 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and 6.53% year-over-year.
Operating income also demonstrated a positive trend, rising by 4.69% sequentially but declining by 9.05% compared to the previous year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹1.36, marking a significant decrease of 82.25% year-over-year.
Premier Explosives has shown varied returns to its investors, with -7.75% in the last week, 115.59% in the last 6 months, and 112.66% year-to-date.
As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3631.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹908.8 & ₹180.6 respectively.
Premier Explosives Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.86
|86.79
|-4.53%
|61.95
|+33.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.08
|15.07
|+0.04%
|14.16
|+6.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.81
|2.97
|-5.28%
|2.7
|+4.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|70.17
|74.67
|-6.03%
|48
|+46.19%
|Operating Income
|12.69
|12.12
|+4.69%
|13.95
|-9.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.68
|10.5
|+1.74%
|11.45
|-6.69%
|Net Income
|7.32
|6.75
|+8.38%
|8.25
|-11.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.36
|6.28
|-78.34%
|7.66
|-82.25%