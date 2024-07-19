Premier Explosives Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.35% YOY

Published19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Premier Explosives Q1 Results Live : Premier Explosives, a leading explosives manufacturing company, announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024.

The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 33.75% year-over-year, reaching a total of XXXX Cr.

However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 11.35% compared to the same period last year, standing at XXX Cr.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 4.53%, while the profit increased by 8.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight increase of 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and 6.53% year-over-year.

Operating income also demonstrated a positive trend, rising by 4.69% sequentially but declining by 9.05% compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 1.36, marking a significant decrease of 82.25% year-over-year.

Premier Explosives has shown varied returns to its investors, with -7.75% in the last week, 115.59% in the last 6 months, and 112.66% year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 3631.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 908.8 & 180.6 respectively.

Premier Explosives Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.8686.79-4.53%61.95+33.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.0815.07+0.04%14.16+6.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.812.97-5.28%2.7+4.12%
Total Operating Expense70.1774.67-6.03%48+46.19%
Operating Income12.6912.12+4.69%13.95-9.05%
Net Income Before Taxes10.6810.5+1.74%11.45-6.69%
Net Income7.326.75+8.38%8.25-11.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.366.28-78.34%7.66-82.25%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.32Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82.86Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
