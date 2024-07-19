Premier Explosives Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.35% YOY

Premier Explosives Q1 Results Live : Premier Explosives, a leading explosives manufacturing company, announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 33.75% year-over-year, reaching a total of ₹XXXX Cr.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 11.35% compared to the same period last year, standing at ₹XXX Cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 4.53%, while the profit increased by 8.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight increase of 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and 6.53% year-over-year.

Operating income also demonstrated a positive trend, rising by 4.69% sequentially but declining by 9.05% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹1.36, marking a significant decrease of 82.25% year-over-year.

Premier Explosives has shown varied returns to its investors, with -7.75% in the last week, 115.59% in the last 6 months, and 112.66% year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3631.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹908.8 & ₹180.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Premier Explosives Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.86 86.79 -4.53% 61.95 +33.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.08 15.07 +0.04% 14.16 +6.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.81 2.97 -5.28% 2.7 +4.12% Total Operating Expense 70.17 74.67 -6.03% 48 +46.19% Operating Income 12.69 12.12 +4.69% 13.95 -9.05% Net Income Before Taxes 10.68 10.5 +1.74% 11.45 -6.69% Net Income 7.32 6.75 +8.38% 8.25 -11.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.36 6.28 -78.34% 7.66 -82.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.32Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹82.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar