Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Premier Explosives Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 172.39% YoY

Livemint

Premier Explosives Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 19.46% YoY & Profit Increased by 172.39% YoY

Premier Explosives Q3 FY24 Results Live

Premier Explosives declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.46% & the profit increased by 172.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.17% and the profit decreased by 85.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.7% q-o-q & increased by 3.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 90.46% q-o-q & decreased by 13.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 172.41% Y-o-Y.

Premier Explosives has delivered -8.75% return in the last 1 week, 51.17% return in the last 6 months, and -9.99% YTD return.

Currently, Premier Explosives has a market cap of 1536.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1669 & 350.4 respectively.

Premier Explosives Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.5678.42-43.17%37.3+19.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.7214.55-5.7%13.27+3.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.062.79+9.73%2.58+18.61%
Total Operating Expense42.7459.34-27.98%35.19+21.44%
Operating Income1.8219.07-90.46%2.11-13.53%
Net Income Before Taxes2.4416.23-84.95%0.75+227.5%
Net Income1.7111.65-85.35%0.63+172.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.5810.83-85.41%0.58+172.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹44.56Cr

