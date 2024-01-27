Premier Explosives Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 172.39% YoY

Premier Explosives declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.46% & the profit increased by 172.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.17% and the profit decreased by 85.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.7% q-o-q & increased by 3.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 90.46% q-o-q & decreased by 13.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 172.41% Y-o-Y.
Premier Explosives has delivered -8.75% return in the last 1 week, 51.17% return in the last 6 months, and -9.99% YTD return.
Currently, Premier Explosives has a market cap of ₹1536.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1669 & ₹350.4 respectively.
Premier Explosives Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44.56
|78.42
|-43.17%
|37.3
|+19.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.72
|14.55
|-5.7%
|13.27
|+3.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.06
|2.79
|+9.73%
|2.58
|+18.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.74
|59.34
|-27.98%
|35.19
|+21.44%
|Operating Income
|1.82
|19.07
|-90.46%
|2.11
|-13.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.44
|16.23
|-84.95%
|0.75
|+227.5%
|Net Income
|1.71
|11.65
|-85.35%
|0.63
|+172.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.58
|10.83
|-85.41%
|0.58
|+172.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹44.56Cr
