Premier Explosives Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 172.39% YoY

Premier Explosives declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.46% & the profit increased by 172.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.17% and the profit decreased by 85.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.7% q-o-q & increased by 3.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 90.46% q-o-q & decreased by 13.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 172.41% Y-o-Y.

Premier Explosives has delivered -8.75% return in the last 1 week, 51.17% return in the last 6 months, and -9.99% YTD return.

Currently, Premier Explosives has a market cap of ₹1536.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1669 & ₹350.4 respectively.

Premier Explosives Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44.56 78.42 -43.17% 37.3 +19.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.72 14.55 -5.7% 13.27 +3.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.06 2.79 +9.73% 2.58 +18.61% Total Operating Expense 42.74 59.34 -27.98% 35.19 +21.44% Operating Income 1.82 19.07 -90.46% 2.11 -13.53% Net Income Before Taxes 2.44 16.23 -84.95% 0.75 +227.5% Net Income 1.71 11.65 -85.35% 0.63 +172.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.58 10.83 -85.41% 0.58 +172.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹44.56Cr

