Premier Explosives Q3 Results 2025:Premier Explosives declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 272.35% year-over-year, while profit surged by a remarkable 439.18% to reach ₹9.22 crore, with revenue totaling ₹165.92 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 75.39%, and profit saw a modest increase of 9.5%. The results indicate strong operational performance as the company continues to expand its market presence.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.45% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 11.73% year-over-year, indicating a controlled cost management strategy despite growth.
Interestingly, operating income witnessed a decline of 8.65% quarter-on-quarter; however, it exhibited a significant growth of 590.66% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance profitability over time.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.71, marking an impressive increase of 434.38% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.
Premier Explosives has faced some challenges in the market, delivering -15.38% return in the last week, -30.23% return over the past six months, and -27.05% year-to-date return.
Currently, Premier Explosives boasts a market capitalization of ₹2118.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹908.8 and a low of ₹264.01, indicating volatility in its stock performance.
Premier Explosives Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|165.92
|94.6
|+75.39%
|44.56
|+272.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.33
|15.4
|-0.45%
|13.72
|+11.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.87
|2.87
|-0%
|3.06
|-6.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|153.34
|80.84
|+89.68%
|42.74
|+258.77%
|Operating Income
|12.57
|13.76
|-8.65%
|1.82
|+590.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.81
|12.28
|-28.26%
|2.44
|+261.07%
|Net Income
|9.22
|8.42
|+9.5%
|1.71
|+439.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.71
|1.57
|+8.92%
|0.32
|+434.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
