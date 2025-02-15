Premier Explosives Q3 Results 2025:Premier Explosives declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 272.35% year-over-year, while profit surged by a remarkable 439.18% to reach ₹9.22 crore, with revenue totaling ₹165.92 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 75.39%, and profit saw a modest increase of 9.5%. The results indicate strong operational performance as the company continues to expand its market presence.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.45% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 11.73% year-over-year, indicating a controlled cost management strategy despite growth.

Premier Explosives Q3 Results

Interestingly, operating income witnessed a decline of 8.65% quarter-on-quarter; however, it exhibited a significant growth of 590.66% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance profitability over time.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.71, marking an impressive increase of 434.38% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

Premier Explosives has faced some challenges in the market, delivering -15.38% return in the last week, -30.23% return over the past six months, and -27.05% year-to-date return.

Currently, Premier Explosives boasts a market capitalization of ₹2118.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹908.8 and a low of ₹264.01, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

Premier Explosives Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 165.92 94.6 +75.39% 44.56 +272.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.33 15.4 -0.45% 13.72 +11.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.87 2.87 -0% 3.06 -6.21% Total Operating Expense 153.34 80.84 +89.68% 42.74 +258.77% Operating Income 12.57 13.76 -8.65% 1.82 +590.66% Net Income Before Taxes 8.81 12.28 -28.26% 2.44 +261.07% Net Income 9.22 8.42 +9.5% 1.71 +439.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.71 1.57 +8.92% 0.32 +434.38%