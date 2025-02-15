Premier Explosives Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 439.18% YOY, profit at ₹9.22 crore and revenue at ₹165.92 crore

Premier Explosives Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 272.35% YoY & profit increased by 439.18% YoY, profit at 9.22 crore and revenue at 165.92 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Premier Explosives Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Premier Explosives Q3 Results 2025:Premier Explosives declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 272.35% year-over-year, while profit surged by a remarkable 439.18% to reach 9.22 crore, with revenue totaling 165.92 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 75.39%, and profit saw a modest increase of 9.5%. The results indicate strong operational performance as the company continues to expand its market presence.

Advertisement

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.45% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 11.73% year-over-year, indicating a controlled cost management strategy despite growth.

Premier Explosives Q3 Results

Interestingly, operating income witnessed a decline of 8.65% quarter-on-quarter; however, it exhibited a significant growth of 590.66% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance profitability over time.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.71, marking an impressive increase of 434.38% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

Advertisement

Premier Explosives has faced some challenges in the market, delivering -15.38% return in the last week, -30.23% return over the past six months, and -27.05% year-to-date return.

Currently, Premier Explosives boasts a market capitalization of 2118.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 908.8 and a low of 264.01, indicating volatility in its stock performance.

Premier Explosives Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue165.9294.6+75.39%44.56+272.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.3315.4-0.45%13.72+11.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.872.87-0%3.06-6.21%
Total Operating Expense153.3480.84+89.68%42.74+258.77%
Operating Income12.5713.76-8.65%1.82+590.66%
Net Income Before Taxes8.8112.28-28.26%2.44+261.07%
Net Income9.228.42+9.5%1.71+439.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.711.57+8.92%0.32+434.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPremier Explosives Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 439.18% YOY, profit at ₹9.22 crore and revenue at ₹165.92 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹9.22Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹165.92Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget