Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 180.25% YOY

Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : Premier Explosives declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 65.88% & the profit increased by 180.25% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 94.77% and the profit increased by 295.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.88% q-o-q & increased by 12.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 565.99% q-o-q & increased by 110.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.28 for Q4 which increased by 179.55% Y-o-Y.
Premier Explosives has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 75.06% return in last 6 months and 56.99% YTD return.
Currently the Premier Explosives has a market cap of ₹2680.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2780 & ₹412.7 respectively.
Premier Explosives Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|86.79
|44.56
|+94.77%
|52.32
|+65.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.07
|13.72
|+9.88%
|13.39
|+12.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.97
|3.06
|-3.11%
|2.47
|+19.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.67
|42.74
|+74.7%
|46.57
|+60.34%
|Operating Income
|12.12
|1.82
|+565.99%
|5.75
|+110.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.5
|2.44
|+330.16%
|3.14
|+234.07%
|Net Income
|6.75
|1.71
|+295.49%
|2.41
|+180.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.28
|1.58
|+297.47%
|2.25
|+179.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹86.79Cr
