Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 180.25% YOY

Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 65.88% YoY & profit increased by 180.25% YoY

Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : Premier Explosives declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 65.88% & the profit increased by 180.25% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 94.77% and the profit increased by 295.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.88% q-o-q & increased by 12.57% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 565.99% q-o-q & increased by 110.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.28 for Q4 which increased by 179.55% Y-o-Y.

Premier Explosives has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 75.06% return in last 6 months and 56.99% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Premier Explosives has a market cap of ₹2680.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2780 & ₹412.7 respectively.

Premier Explosives Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 86.79 44.56 +94.77% 52.32 +65.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.07 13.72 +9.88% 13.39 +12.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.97 3.06 -3.11% 2.47 +19.92% Total Operating Expense 74.67 42.74 +74.7% 46.57 +60.34% Operating Income 12.12 1.82 +565.99% 5.75 +110.74% Net Income Before Taxes 10.5 2.44 +330.16% 3.14 +234.07% Net Income 6.75 1.71 +295.49% 2.41 +180.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.28 1.58 +297.47% 2.25 +179.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹86.79Cr

