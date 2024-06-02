Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 180.25% YOY

Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 180.25% YOY

Livemint

Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 65.88% YoY & profit increased by 180.25% YoY

Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live

Premier Explosives Q4 Results Live : Premier Explosives declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 65.88% & the profit increased by 180.25% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 94.77% and the profit increased by 295.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.88% q-o-q & increased by 12.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 565.99% q-o-q & increased by 110.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.28 for Q4 which increased by 179.55% Y-o-Y.

Premier Explosives has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 75.06% return in last 6 months and 56.99% YTD return.

Currently the Premier Explosives has a market cap of 2680.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2780 & 412.7 respectively.

Premier Explosives Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue86.7944.56+94.77%52.32+65.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.0713.72+9.88%13.39+12.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.973.06-3.11%2.47+19.92%
Total Operating Expense74.6742.74+74.7%46.57+60.34%
Operating Income12.121.82+565.99%5.75+110.74%
Net Income Before Taxes10.52.44+330.16%3.14+234.07%
Net Income6.751.71+295.49%2.41+180.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.281.58+297.47%2.25+179.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹86.79Cr

