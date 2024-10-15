Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.74% YOY

Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live : Premier Polyfilm announced its Q2 results on October 14, 2024, revealing a significant growth trajectory. The company's revenue saw an increase of 3.52% year-on-year, while profits soared by an impressive 60.74% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Premier Polyfilm reported a robust revenue growth of 12.41% and a profit increase of 33.67%. This upward trend illustrates the company's ability to enhance its financial performance in a competitive market.

However, the company faced a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 9.31% quarter-on-quarter and 10.19% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, Premier Polyfilm managed to improve its operating income by 38.08% quarter-on-quarter and 38.69% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.75, marking a 60.94% increase year-on-year. This robust EPS growth reflects the company’s strong profitability and operational efficiency.

Investors have been responding positively to Premier Polyfilm's performance, with the stock delivering a remarkable 34.38% return in the last week, 63.49% in the last six months, and an astounding 81.08% year-to-date.

Currently, Premier Polyfilm holds a market capitalization of ₹622.48 crore and has experienced a 52-week high of ₹297.73 and a low of ₹119.75. The significant fluctuations in its stock price highlight the company's dynamic market presence.

Premier Polyfilm Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 78.73 70.04 +12.41% 76.05 +3.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.81 6.23 +9.31% 6.18 +10.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.26 1.24 +1.61% 1.32 -4.55% Total Operating Expense 69.23 63.16 +9.61% 69.2 +0.04% Operating Income 9.5 6.88 +38.08% 6.85 +38.69% Net Income Before Taxes 10.53 7.83 +34.48% 6.59 +59.79% Net Income 7.86 5.88 +33.67% 4.89 +60.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.75 2.81 +33.45% 2.33 +60.94%