Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.74% YOY

Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.74% YOY

Livemint

Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.52% YoY & profit increased by 60.74% YoY

Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live

Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live : Premier Polyfilm announced its Q2 results on October 14, 2024, revealing a significant growth trajectory. The company's revenue saw an increase of 3.52% year-on-year, while profits soared by an impressive 60.74% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Premier Polyfilm reported a robust revenue growth of 12.41% and a profit increase of 33.67%. This upward trend illustrates the company's ability to enhance its financial performance in a competitive market.

However, the company faced a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 9.31% quarter-on-quarter and 10.19% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, Premier Polyfilm managed to improve its operating income by 38.08% quarter-on-quarter and 38.69% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.75, marking a 60.94% increase year-on-year. This robust EPS growth reflects the company’s strong profitability and operational efficiency.

Investors have been responding positively to Premier Polyfilm's performance, with the stock delivering a remarkable 34.38% return in the last week, 63.49% in the last six months, and an astounding 81.08% year-to-date.

Currently, Premier Polyfilm holds a market capitalization of 622.48 crore and has experienced a 52-week high of 297.73 and a low of 119.75. The significant fluctuations in its stock price highlight the company's dynamic market presence.

Premier Polyfilm Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue78.7370.04+12.41%76.05+3.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.816.23+9.31%6.18+10.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.261.24+1.61%1.32-4.55%
Total Operating Expense69.2363.16+9.61%69.2+0.04%
Operating Income9.56.88+38.08%6.85+38.69%
Net Income Before Taxes10.537.83+34.48%6.59+59.79%
Net Income7.865.88+33.67%4.89+60.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.752.81+33.45%2.33+60.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.86Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹78.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.