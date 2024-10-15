Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.74% YOY

Premier Polyfilm Q2 Results Live : Premier Polyfilm announced its Q2 results on October 14, 2024, revealing a significant growth trajectory. The company's revenue saw an increase of 3.52% year-on-year, while profits soared by an impressive 60.74% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Premier Polyfilm reported a robust revenue growth of 12.41% and a profit increase of 33.67%. This upward trend illustrates the company's ability to enhance its financial performance in a competitive market.
However, the company faced a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 9.31% quarter-on-quarter and 10.19% year-on-year. Despite these rising costs, Premier Polyfilm managed to improve its operating income by 38.08% quarter-on-quarter and 38.69% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.75, marking a 60.94% increase year-on-year. This robust EPS growth reflects the company’s strong profitability and operational efficiency.
Investors have been responding positively to Premier Polyfilm's performance, with the stock delivering a remarkable 34.38% return in the last week, 63.49% in the last six months, and an astounding 81.08% year-to-date.
Currently, Premier Polyfilm holds a market capitalization of ₹622.48 crore and has experienced a 52-week high of ₹297.73 and a low of ₹119.75. The significant fluctuations in its stock price highlight the company's dynamic market presence.
Premier Polyfilm Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|78.73
|70.04
|+12.41%
|76.05
|+3.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.81
|6.23
|+9.31%
|6.18
|+10.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.26
|1.24
|+1.61%
|1.32
|-4.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|69.23
|63.16
|+9.61%
|69.2
|+0.04%
|Operating Income
|9.5
|6.88
|+38.08%
|6.85
|+38.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.53
|7.83
|+34.48%
|6.59
|+59.79%
|Net Income
|7.86
|5.88
|+33.67%
|4.89
|+60.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.75
|2.81
|+33.45%
|2.33
|+60.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.86Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹78.73Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar