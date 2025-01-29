Premier Polyfilm Q3 Results 2025:Premier Polyfilm declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant performance improvement. The company's topline revenue rose by 1.1% year-over-year (YoY), reaching ₹69.83 crore, while profit surged by 57.68% YoY, amounting to ₹6.67 crore.
Despite these impressive YoY gains, Premier Polyfilm experienced a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue falling by 11.3% and profit decreasing by 15.14%. The company also reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 1.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although these expenses increased by 11.61% YoY.
The operating income for Q3 was down by 11.16% q-o-q but showed a robust increase of 47.81% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter stood at ₹0.64, reflecting a remarkable 60% increase compared to the same period last year.
Premier Polyfilm has delivered -9.64% return in the last 1 week, 32.24% return in last 6 months, and -17.73% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Premier Polyfilm has a market cap of ₹634.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹85.17 and a low of ₹28.41.
Premier Polyfilm Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|69.83
|78.73
|-11.3%
|69.07
|+1.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.73
|6.81
|-1.17%
|6.03
|+11.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.28
|1.26
|+1.59%
|1.29
|-0.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|61.39
|69.23
|-11.32%
|63.36
|-3.11%
|Operating Income
|8.44
|9.5
|-11.16%
|5.71
|+47.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.88
|10.53
|-15.67%
|5.63
|+57.73%
|Net Income
|6.67
|7.86
|-15.14%
|4.23
|+57.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.64
|0.75
|-14.67%
|0.4
|+60%
