Premier Polyfilm Q3 Results 2025:Premier Polyfilm declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant performance improvement. The company's topline revenue rose by 1.1% year-over-year (YoY), reaching ₹69.83 crore, while profit surged by 57.68% YoY, amounting to ₹6.67 crore.

Despite these impressive YoY gains, Premier Polyfilm experienced a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue falling by 11.3% and profit decreasing by 15.14%. The company also reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 1.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although these expenses increased by 11.61% YoY.

Premier Polyfilm Q3 Results

The operating income for Q3 was down by 11.16% q-o-q but showed a robust increase of 47.81% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter stood at ₹0.64, reflecting a remarkable 60% increase compared to the same period last year.

Premier Polyfilm has delivered -9.64% return in the last 1 week, 32.24% return in last 6 months, and -17.73% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Premier Polyfilm has a market cap of ₹634.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹85.17 and a low of ₹28.41.

Premier Polyfilm Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 69.83 78.73 -11.3% 69.07 +1.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.73 6.81 -1.17% 6.03 +11.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.28 1.26 +1.59% 1.29 -0.78% Total Operating Expense 61.39 69.23 -11.32% 63.36 -3.11% Operating Income 8.44 9.5 -11.16% 5.71 +47.81% Net Income Before Taxes 8.88 10.53 -15.67% 5.63 +57.73% Net Income 6.67 7.86 -15.14% 4.23 +57.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.64 0.75 -14.67% 0.4 +60%