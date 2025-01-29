Premier Polyfilm Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 57.68% YOY, profit at ₹6.67 crore and revenue at ₹69.83 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Premier Polyfilm Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Premier Polyfilm Q3 Results 2025:Premier Polyfilm declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant performance improvement. The company's topline revenue rose by 1.1% year-over-year (YoY), reaching 69.83 crore, while profit surged by 57.68% YoY, amounting to 6.67 crore.

Despite these impressive YoY gains, Premier Polyfilm experienced a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue falling by 11.3% and profit decreasing by 15.14%. The company also reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 1.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although these expenses increased by 11.61% YoY.

Premier Polyfilm Q3 Results

The operating income for Q3 was down by 11.16% q-o-q but showed a robust increase of 47.81% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter stood at 0.64, reflecting a remarkable 60% increase compared to the same period last year.

Premier Polyfilm has delivered -9.64% return in the last 1 week, 32.24% return in last 6 months, and -17.73% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Premier Polyfilm has a market cap of 634.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 85.17 and a low of 28.41.

Premier Polyfilm Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69.8378.73-11.3%69.07+1.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.736.81-1.17%6.03+11.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.281.26+1.59%1.29-0.78%
Total Operating Expense61.3969.23-11.32%63.36-3.11%
Operating Income8.449.5-11.16%5.71+47.81%
Net Income Before Taxes8.8810.53-15.67%5.63+57.73%
Net Income6.677.86-15.14%4.23+57.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.640.75-14.67%0.4+60%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.67Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹69.83Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
