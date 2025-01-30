Prerna Infrabuild Q3 Results 2025:Prerna Infrabuild declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in performance. The company's topline decreased by 80.84%, resulting in a loss of ₹0.41 crore. This is a stark contrast to the profit of ₹1.58 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The revenue decline was also evident when compared to the previous quarter, with a decrease of 31.5%. Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 14.29% quarter-over-quarter but remained unchanged year-over-year.
Interestingly, the operating income saw a rise of 88.37% quarter-over-quarter, although it still faced a dramatic drop of 111.63% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.11, reflecting a decrease of 125.58% compared to the previous year.
Prerna Infrabuild has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -4.5% return over the last week, -25.05% over the last six months, and a -12.76% year-to-date return.
Currently, Prerna Infrabuild holds a market capitalization of ₹104.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹50.99 and a low of ₹26.39.
Prerna Infrabuild Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.37
|2
|-31.5%
|7.15
|-80.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.3
|0.35
|-14.29%
|0.3
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.04
|-25%
|0.06
|-50%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.57
|3.72
|-57.8%
|5.44
|-71.14%
|Operating Income
|-0.2
|-1.72
|+88.37%
|1.72
|-111.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.34
|0.13
|-361.54%
|2.14
|-115.89%
|Net Income
|-0.41
|0.5
|-182%
|1.58
|-125.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.11
|0.15
|-173.33%
|0.43
|-125.58%
