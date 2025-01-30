Prerna Infrabuild Q3 results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 80.84% YoY

Prerna Infrabuild Q3 Results 2025:Prerna Infrabuild declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in performance. The company's topline decreased by 80.84%, resulting in a loss of ₹0.41 crore. This is a stark contrast to the profit of ₹1.58 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The revenue decline was also evident when compared to the previous quarter, with a decrease of 31.5%. Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 14.29% quarter-over-quarter but remained unchanged year-over-year.

Prerna Infrabuild Q3 Results

Interestingly, the operating income saw a rise of 88.37% quarter-over-quarter, although it still faced a dramatic drop of 111.63% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.11, reflecting a decrease of 125.58% compared to the previous year.

Prerna Infrabuild has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -4.5% return over the last week, -25.05% over the last six months, and a -12.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, Prerna Infrabuild holds a market capitalization of ₹104.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹50.99 and a low of ₹26.39.

Prerna Infrabuild Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.37 2 -31.5% 7.15 -80.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.3 0.35 -14.29% 0.3 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.04 -25% 0.06 -50% Total Operating Expense 1.57 3.72 -57.8% 5.44 -71.14% Operating Income -0.2 -1.72 +88.37% 1.72 -111.63% Net Income Before Taxes -0.34 0.13 -361.54% 2.14 -115.89% Net Income -0.41 0.5 -182% 1.58 -125.95% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.11 0.15 -173.33% 0.43 -125.58%

