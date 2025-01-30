Prerna Infrabuild Q3 results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 80.84% YoY

Prerna Infrabuild Q3 results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 80.84% YoY & loss at 0.41Cr

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Prerna Infrabuild Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Prerna Infrabuild Q3 Results 2025:Prerna Infrabuild declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in performance. The company's topline decreased by 80.84%, resulting in a loss of 0.41 crore. This is a stark contrast to the profit of 1.58 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The revenue decline was also evident when compared to the previous quarter, with a decrease of 31.5%. Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 14.29% quarter-over-quarter but remained unchanged year-over-year.

Advertisement

Prerna Infrabuild Q3 Results

Interestingly, the operating income saw a rise of 88.37% quarter-over-quarter, although it still faced a dramatic drop of 111.63% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -0.11, reflecting a decrease of 125.58% compared to the previous year.

Prerna Infrabuild has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -4.5% return over the last week, -25.05% over the last six months, and a -12.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, Prerna Infrabuild holds a market capitalization of 104.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 50.99 and a low of 26.39.

Advertisement

Prerna Infrabuild Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.372-31.5%7.15-80.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.30.35-14.29%0.3-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.04-25%0.06-50%
Total Operating Expense1.573.72-57.8%5.44-71.14%
Operating Income-0.2-1.72+88.37%1.72-111.63%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.340.13-361.54%2.14-115.89%
Net Income-0.410.5-182%1.58-125.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.110.15-173.33%0.43-125.58%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPrerna Infrabuild Q3 results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 80.84% YoY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.41Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1.37Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts