Prestige Estates Projects Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.85% YOY

Prestige Estates Projects Q1 Results Live : Prestige Estates Projects declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.78% & the profit decreased by 12.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.95% and the profit increased by 66.14%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.2% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.92% q-o-q & increased by 67.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.8 for Q1 which decreased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.

Prestige Estates Projects has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 43.5% return in the last 6 months and 54.03% YTD return.

Currently, Prestige Estates Projects has a market cap of ₹72792.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2074.8 & ₹543 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Prestige Estates Projects Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1862.1 2164 -13.95% 1680.9 +10.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 209 213.7 -2.2% 172.1 +21.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 190.5 197.2 -3.4% 165.5 +15.11% Total Operating Expense 1256.3 1533.5 -18.08% 1319.7 -4.8% Operating Income 605.8 630.5 -3.92% 361.2 +67.72% Net Income Before Taxes 409.3 314.5 +30.14% 404.1 +1.29% Net Income 232.6 140 +66.14% 266.9 -12.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.8 3.49 +66.19% 6.66 -12.91%