Prestige Estates Projects Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.85% YOY

Published1 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Q1 Results Live : Prestige Estates Projects declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.78% & the profit decreased by 12.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.95% and the profit increased by 66.14%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.2% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.92% q-o-q & increased by 67.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.8 for Q1 which decreased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.

Prestige Estates Projects has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 43.5% return in the last 6 months and 54.03% YTD return.

Currently, Prestige Estates Projects has a market cap of 72792.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2074.8 & 543 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Prestige Estates Projects Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1862.12164-13.95%1680.9+10.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total209213.7-2.2%172.1+21.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization190.5197.2-3.4%165.5+15.11%
Total Operating Expense1256.31533.5-18.08%1319.7-4.8%
Operating Income605.8630.5-3.92%361.2+67.72%
Net Income Before Taxes409.3314.5+30.14%404.1+1.29%
Net Income232.6140+66.14%266.9-12.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.83.49+66.19%6.66-12.91%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹232.6Cr
₹1862.1Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
