Prestige Estates Projects Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.85% YOY

Prestige Estates Projects Q1 Results Live : Prestige Estates Projects declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.78% & the profit decreased by 12.85% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.95% and the profit increased by 66.14%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.2% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.92% q-o-q & increased by 67.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.8 for Q1 which decreased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.
Prestige Estates Projects has delivered -3.81% return in the last 1 week, 43.5% return in the last 6 months and 54.03% YTD return.
Currently, Prestige Estates Projects has a market cap of ₹72792.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2074.8 & ₹543 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
Prestige Estates Projects Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1862.1
|2164
|-13.95%
|1680.9
|+10.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|209
|213.7
|-2.2%
|172.1
|+21.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|190.5
|197.2
|-3.4%
|165.5
|+15.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|1256.3
|1533.5
|-18.08%
|1319.7
|-4.8%
|Operating Income
|605.8
|630.5
|-3.92%
|361.2
|+67.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|409.3
|314.5
|+30.14%
|404.1
|+1.29%
|Net Income
|232.6
|140
|+66.14%
|266.9
|-12.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.8
|3.49
|+66.19%
|6.66
|-12.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹232.6Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1862.1Cr
