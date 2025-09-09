Pret A Manger Writes Down Sandwich Chain’s Value as Costs Soar

(Bloomberg) -- Pret A Manger Ltd. swung to a loss after writing down the value of the British sandwich chain by more than half a billion pounds amid tough trading conditions and higher costs.

Advertisement

The brand, which is also known for its organic coffee and freshly-baked pastries, reported an operating loss of £452 million ($612 million) in 2024, according to a Companies House filing on Tuesday, compared with a profit of £28 million a year earlier. It included a non-cash goodwill impairment of £553 million for the first time, indicating a perceived drop in value since Pret was bought by investment firm JAB Holding Co. in 2018.

The move reflects uncertainty in the global economy and additional operating costs from the UK government’s revenue-raising budget, which included higher employers’ national insurance contributions, Pret said in a separate statement.

The hospitality industry is under “intense” strain, Chief Executive Officer Pano Christou said, adding Pret has managed to absorb around £25 million in labor, food and operational costs. Accelerating food inflation is weighing on British consumers, leading many to buy more branded grocery items in supermarkets rather than eating out, retail data company Worldpanel said last month.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Christou described the impairment as purely an accounting term that was no reflection on how the business is performing.

The latest results follow reports that Pret’s owner JAB Holding, which bought the chain before it was hammered by pandemic lockdowns, is exploring a potential initial public offering for the brand.

“There is the potential for an IPO certainly,” Chairman Jose Cil told reporters. “There are a number of different tools that are available for the company.”

Global Brand

Pret’s sales grew by 10% last year to £1.2 billion, as shoppers kept visiting the chain’s shops across the globe. The brand opened more outlets, taking its total to 717 across 21 markets including the US, Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Despite the challenges in the UK, Pret is seeking to “double down” with a goal to grow from 500 locations to around 1,000 to 1,500 by focusing on city centers and transport hubs. In the US, it aims to reach more than $1 billion in sales.

“Rather than trying to be everything for everyone, it’s getting back to the core of the brand, getting back to the basics and what made us famous,” said Cil, the former CEO of Restaurant Brands International — owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons brands — who was appointed chairman in May.

Pret is pursuing a new store format in the UK that is better suited to town centers with a more spacious, sit-down environment and food made to order.

Advertisement

It also plans to test meal deal formats later in the year. Its launch of bigger, nutrient-packed salads dubbed Super Plates in July has driven more customer visits, particularly in London where Pret opened its first site in 1986.

The brand competes with rival British bakery chain Greggs Plc, which in July reported a drop in profit, adding to investor concerns that its expansion may be running out of steam. The company, known for its sausage rolls and steak bakes, cited lower footfall, weather disruption and higher costs.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com