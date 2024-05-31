Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.7% YOY

Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : Prevest Denpro declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.94% & the profit decreased by 8.7% YoY.
Revenue grew by 19.23% compared to the previous quarter, while profit increased by 28.25%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.28% q-o-q & increased by 6.38% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 33.68% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.
EPS for Q4 is ₹3.89, a decrease of 8.46% Y-o-Y.
Prevest Denpro delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, -12.48% return in the last 6 months, and -9.08% YTD return.
Currently, Prevest Denpro has a market cap of ₹456.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹607.5 & ₹332 respectively.
Prevest Denpro Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.24
|13.62
|+19.23%
|13.77
|+17.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.44
|2.52
|-3.28%
|2.29
|+6.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.46
|0.42
|+9.7%
|0.16
|+194.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.82
|9.57
|+13.11%
|8.33
|+30.01%
|Operating Income
|5.42
|4.05
|+33.68%
|5.45
|-0.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.26
|4.73
|+32.24%
|5.78
|+8.29%
|Net Income
|4.66
|3.64
|+28.25%
|5.11
|-8.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.89
|3.03
|+28.38%
|4.25
|-8.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.24Cr
