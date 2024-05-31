Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.7% YOY

Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.94% YoY & profit decreased by 8.7% YoY

Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : Prevest Denpro declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.94% & the profit decreased by 8.7% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenue grew by 19.23% compared to the previous quarter, while profit increased by 28.25%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.28% q-o-q & increased by 6.38% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was up by 33.68% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q4 is ₹3.89, a decrease of 8.46% Y-o-Y.

Prevest Denpro delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, -12.48% return in the last 6 months, and -9.08% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Prevest Denpro has a market cap of ₹456.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹607.5 & ₹332 respectively.

Prevest Denpro Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.24 13.62 +19.23% 13.77 +17.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.44 2.52 -3.28% 2.29 +6.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.46 0.42 +9.7% 0.16 +194.26% Total Operating Expense 10.82 9.57 +13.11% 8.33 +30.01% Operating Income 5.42 4.05 +33.68% 5.45 -0.5% Net Income Before Taxes 6.26 4.73 +32.24% 5.78 +8.29% Net Income 4.66 3.64 +28.25% 5.11 -8.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.89 3.03 +28.38% 4.25 -8.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.66Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹16.24Cr

