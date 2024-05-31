Hello User
Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.7% YOY

Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.7% YOY

Livemint

Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.94% YoY & profit decreased by 8.7% YoY

Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live

Prevest Denpro Q4 Results Live : Prevest Denpro declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.94% & the profit decreased by 8.7% YoY.

Revenue grew by 19.23% compared to the previous quarter, while profit increased by 28.25%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.28% q-o-q & increased by 6.38% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 33.68% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q4 is 3.89, a decrease of 8.46% Y-o-Y.

Prevest Denpro delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, -12.48% return in the last 6 months, and -9.08% YTD return.

Currently, Prevest Denpro has a market cap of 456.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 607.5 & 332 respectively.

Prevest Denpro Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.2413.62+19.23%13.77+17.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.442.52-3.28%2.29+6.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.460.42+9.7%0.16+194.26%
Total Operating Expense10.829.57+13.11%8.33+30.01%
Operating Income5.424.05+33.68%5.45-0.5%
Net Income Before Taxes6.264.73+32.24%5.78+8.29%
Net Income4.663.64+28.25%5.11-8.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.893.03+28.38%4.25-8.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.24Cr

