Price hikes lift HUL net profit by 11% in Apr-Jun
A weakening rupee could pose a challenge, despite the recent correction in commodities, such as palm oil
NEW DELHI : Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday beat street estimates to clock an 11% growth in June quarter profit as price hikes lifted revenues, even as sales at India’s largest packaged goods maker grew a more tepid 6%.