Price hikes lift HUL net profit by 11% in Apr-Jun

“Looking ahead in the near term, growth will be price-led as inflation continues to impact consumption. Most commodities have further inflated in the June quarter and continue to remain at very high levels. This, along with the consumption of higher-cost pipeline inventory, will result in our September quarter margins remaining under pressure. If the recent softening of commodity stays, it will positively impact our sequential margins from the December quarter," chief financial officer Ritesh Tiwari said in a media call.