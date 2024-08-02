Pricol Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.65% YOY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Pricol Q1 Results Live : Pricol announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 15.4% increase in revenue and a significant 42.65% rise in profit year over year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 6.12% growth in revenue and a 9.78% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

The company experienced a 4.67% quarter-on-quarter surge in Selling, general & administrative expenses, along with a 13.62% year-on-year increase.

Operating income also saw positive growth, rising by 11.34% sequentially and 34.18% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.74, marking a 42.75% increase year-on-year.

Investors have witnessed a 3.25% return in the last week, 31.52% return in the past six months, and a strong 34.51% year-to-date return from Pricol.

With a market capitalization of 6094.68 Cr, Pricol's 52-week high/low are 542.5 & 273.1 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 02 Aug, 2024, shows that out of 2 analysts, 1 has recommended a Buy rating while the other has suggested a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards Pricol's performance.

Pricol Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue619.93584.16+6.12%537.21+15.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total69.466.31+4.67%61.08+13.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.3220.1+1.1%19.82+2.53%
Total Operating Expense559.77530.13+5.59%492.38+13.69%
Operating Income60.1654.03+11.34%44.84+34.18%
Net Income Before Taxes59.3254.6+8.64%43.03+37.85%
Net Income45.5641.5+9.78%31.94+42.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.743.41+9.68%2.62+42.75%
FAQs
₹45.56Cr
₹619.93Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
