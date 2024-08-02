Pricol Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.65% YOY

Pricol Q1 Results Live : Pricol announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 15.4% increase in revenue and a significant 42.65% rise in profit year over year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 6.12% growth in revenue and a 9.78% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.
The company experienced a 4.67% quarter-on-quarter surge in Selling, general & administrative expenses, along with a 13.62% year-on-year increase.
Operating income also saw positive growth, rising by 11.34% sequentially and 34.18% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.74, marking a 42.75% increase year-on-year.
Investors have witnessed a 3.25% return in the last week, 31.52% return in the past six months, and a strong 34.51% year-to-date return from Pricol.
With a market capitalization of ₹6094.68 Cr, Pricol's 52-week high/low are ₹542.5 & ₹273.1 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 02 Aug, 2024, shows that out of 2 analysts, 1 has recommended a Buy rating while the other has suggested a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards Pricol's performance.
Pricol Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|619.93
|584.16
|+6.12%
|537.21
|+15.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|69.4
|66.31
|+4.67%
|61.08
|+13.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.32
|20.1
|+1.1%
|19.82
|+2.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|559.77
|530.13
|+5.59%
|492.38
|+13.69%
|Operating Income
|60.16
|54.03
|+11.34%
|44.84
|+34.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.32
|54.6
|+8.64%
|43.03
|+37.85%
|Net Income
|45.56
|41.5
|+9.78%
|31.94
|+42.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.74
|3.41
|+9.68%
|2.62
|+42.75%
