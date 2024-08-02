Pricol Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.65% YOY

Pricol Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.4% YoY & profit increased by 42.65% YoY

Pricol Q1 Results Live : Pricol announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 15.4% increase in revenue and a significant 42.65% rise in profit year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison reveals a 6.12% growth in revenue and a 9.78% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

The company experienced a 4.67% quarter-on-quarter surge in Selling, general & administrative expenses, along with a 13.62% year-on-year increase.

Operating income also saw positive growth, rising by 11.34% sequentially and 34.18% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.74, marking a 42.75% increase year-on-year.

Investors have witnessed a 3.25% return in the last week, 31.52% return in the past six months, and a strong 34.51% year-to-date return from Pricol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹6094.68 Cr, Pricol's 52-week high/low are ₹542.5 & ₹273.1 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 02 Aug, 2024, shows that out of 2 analysts, 1 has recommended a Buy rating while the other has suggested a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards Pricol's performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricol Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 619.93 584.16 +6.12% 537.21 +15.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 69.4 66.31 +4.67% 61.08 +13.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.32 20.1 +1.1% 19.82 +2.53% Total Operating Expense 559.77 530.13 +5.59% 492.38 +13.69% Operating Income 60.16 54.03 +11.34% 44.84 +34.18% Net Income Before Taxes 59.32 54.6 +8.64% 43.03 +37.85% Net Income 45.56 41.5 +9.78% 31.94 +42.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.74 3.41 +9.68% 2.62 +42.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.56Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹619.93Cr

