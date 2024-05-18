Pricol Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.25% YOY

Pricol Q4 Results Live : Pricol declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.59% & the profit increased by 39.25% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.02% and the profit increased by 22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & increased by 19.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.39% q-o-q & increased by 22.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.41 for Q4 which increased by 39.19% Y-o-Y.
Pricol has delivered 5.07% return in the last 1 week, 31.86% return in last 6 months and 18.92% YTD return.
Currently, Pricol has a market cap of ₹5505.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹464 & ₹211 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Pricol Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|584.16
|572.59
|+2.02%
|523.48
|+11.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.31
|69.35
|-4.39%
|55.41
|+19.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.1
|20.99
|-4.23%
|17.24
|+16.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|530.13
|525.76
|+0.83%
|479.32
|+10.6%
|Operating Income
|54.03
|46.83
|+15.39%
|44.17
|+22.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|54.6
|44.06
|+23.92%
|41.19
|+32.56%
|Net Income
|41.5
|34.02
|+22%
|29.8
|+39.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.41
|2.79
|+22.22%
|2.45
|+39.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹584.16Cr
