Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pricol Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.25% YOY

Pricol Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.25% YOY

Livemint

Pricol Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.59% YoY & profit increased by 39.25% YoY

Pricol Q4 Results Live

Pricol Q4 Results Live : Pricol declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.59% & the profit increased by 39.25% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.02% and the profit increased by 22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & increased by 19.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.39% q-o-q & increased by 22.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.41 for Q4 which increased by 39.19% Y-o-Y.

Pricol has delivered 5.07% return in the last 1 week, 31.86% return in last 6 months and 18.92% YTD return.

Currently, Pricol has a market cap of 5505.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 464 & 211 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Pricol Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue584.16572.59+2.02%523.48+11.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.3169.35-4.39%55.41+19.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.120.99-4.23%17.24+16.57%
Total Operating Expense530.13525.76+0.83%479.32+10.6%
Operating Income54.0346.83+15.39%44.17+22.35%
Net Income Before Taxes54.644.06+23.92%41.19+32.56%
Net Income41.534.02+22%29.8+39.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.412.79+22.22%2.45+39.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹584.16Cr

