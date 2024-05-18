Pricol Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.25% YOY

Pricol Q4 Results Live : Pricol declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.59% & the profit increased by 39.25% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.02% and the profit increased by 22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & increased by 19.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.39% q-o-q & increased by 22.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.41 for Q4 which increased by 39.19% Y-o-Y.

Pricol has delivered 5.07% return in the last 1 week, 31.86% return in last 6 months and 18.92% YTD return.

Currently, Pricol has a market cap of ₹5505.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹464 & ₹211 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Pricol Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 584.16 572.59 +2.02% 523.48 +11.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.31 69.35 -4.39% 55.41 +19.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.1 20.99 -4.23% 17.24 +16.57% Total Operating Expense 530.13 525.76 +0.83% 479.32 +10.6% Operating Income 54.03 46.83 +15.39% 44.17 +22.35% Net Income Before Taxes 54.6 44.06 +23.92% 41.19 +32.56% Net Income 41.5 34.02 +22% 29.8 +39.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.41 2.79 +22.22% 2.45 +39.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹584.16Cr

