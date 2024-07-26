Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prima Industries Q1 results : loss at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.36% YoY

Prima Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.36% YoY

Livemint

Prima Industries Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 30.36% YoY & loss at 0.13Cr

Prima Industries Q1 Results Live

Prima Industries Q1 Results Live : Prima Industries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.36% & the loss came at 0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Prima Industries had declared a profit of 0.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 50.15% q-o-q & decreased by 6.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 84.13% q-o-q & decreased by 140.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.12 for Q1 which decreased by 148% Y-o-Y.

Prima Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.611.32+21.82%2.31-30.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.330.66-50.15%0.35-6.53%
Total Operating Expense1.762.25-21.86%1.95-9.95%
Operating Income-0.15-0.93+84.13%0.36-140.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.130.84-115.89%0.37-135.75%
Net Income-0.130.31-143.32%0.27-149.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.120.28-142.86%0.25-148%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.13Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

