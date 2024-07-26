Prima Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.36% YoY

Prima Industries Q1 Results Live : Prima Industries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.36% & the loss came at ₹0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Prima Industries had declared a profit of ₹0.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 50.15% q-o-q & decreased by 6.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.12 for Q1 which decreased by 148% Y-o-Y.

Prima Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.61 1.32 +21.82% 2.31 -30.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.33 0.66 -50.15% 0.35 -6.53% Total Operating Expense 1.76 2.25 -21.86% 1.95 -9.95% Operating Income -0.15 -0.93 +84.13% 0.36 -140.83% Net Income Before Taxes -0.13 0.84 -115.89% 0.37 -135.75% Net Income -0.13 0.31 -143.32% 0.27 -149.44% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.12 0.28 -142.86% 0.25 -148%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.13Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.61Cr

