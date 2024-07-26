Prima Industries Q1 results : loss at ₹0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 30.36% YoY

Prima Industries Q1 Results Live : Prima Industries declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.36% & the loss came at ₹0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Prima Industries had declared a profit of ₹0.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 50.15% q-o-q & decreased by 6.53% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 84.13% q-o-q & decreased by 140.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.12 for Q1 which decreased by 148% Y-o-Y.
Prima Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.61
|1.32
|+21.82%
|2.31
|-30.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.33
|0.66
|-50.15%
|0.35
|-6.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.76
|2.25
|-21.86%
|1.95
|-9.95%
|Operating Income
|-0.15
|-0.93
|+84.13%
|0.36
|-140.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.13
|0.84
|-115.89%
|0.37
|-135.75%
|Net Income
|-0.13
|0.31
|-143.32%
|0.27
|-149.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.12
|0.28
|-142.86%
|0.25
|-148%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.13Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.61Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar