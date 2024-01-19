Prime Securities Q2 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 400% YOY

Prime Securities declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 77.42% & the profit increased by 400% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.5% and the profit decreased by 21.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.39% q-o-q & increased by 55.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.65% q-o-q & increased by 84.8% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.09 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 863.92% Y-o-Y.

Prime Securities has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 32.37% return in last 6 months and 4.77% YTD return.

Currently the Prime Securities has a market cap of ₹586.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹197.2 & ₹95.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Securities Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.4 20.67 -25.5% 8.68 +77.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.81 5.61 +21.39% 4.37 +55.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.26 0.22 +18.18% 0.27 -3.7% Total Operating Expense 10.78 13.81 -21.94% 6.18 +74.43% Operating Income 4.62 6.86 -32.65% 2.5 +84.8% Net Income Before Taxes 4.58 6.65 -31.13% 1.48 +209.46% Net Income 3.95 5.03 -21.47% 0.79 +400% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.09 1.47 -25.74% 0.11 +863.92%

