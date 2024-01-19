Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prime Securities Q2 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 400% YOY

Prime Securities Q2 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 400% YOY

Livemint

Prime Securities Q2 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 77.42% YoY & profit increased by 400% YoY

Prime Securities Q2 FY24 Results Live

Prime Securities declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 77.42% & the profit increased by 400% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.5% and the profit decreased by 21.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.39% q-o-q & increased by 55.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.65% q-o-q & increased by 84.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.09 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 863.92% Y-o-Y.

Prime Securities has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 32.37% return in last 6 months and 4.77% YTD return.

Currently the Prime Securities has a market cap of 586.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 197.2 & 95.1 respectively.

Prime Securities Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.420.67-25.5%8.68+77.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.815.61+21.39%4.37+55.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.22+18.18%0.27-3.7%
Total Operating Expense10.7813.81-21.94%6.18+74.43%
Operating Income4.626.86-32.65%2.5+84.8%
Net Income Before Taxes4.586.65-31.13%1.48+209.46%
Net Income3.955.03-21.47%0.79+400%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.091.47-25.74%0.11+863.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.95Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.