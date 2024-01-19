Prime Securities Q2 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 400% YOY

Prime Securities declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 77.42% & the profit increased by 400% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.5% and the profit decreased by 21.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.39% q-o-q & increased by 55.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.65% q-o-q & increased by 84.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.09 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 863.92% Y-o-Y.
Prime Securities has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 32.37% return in last 6 months and 4.77% YTD return.
Currently the Prime Securities has a market cap of ₹586.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹197.2 & ₹95.1 respectively.
Prime Securities Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.4
|20.67
|-25.5%
|8.68
|+77.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.81
|5.61
|+21.39%
|4.37
|+55.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.26
|0.22
|+18.18%
|0.27
|-3.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.78
|13.81
|-21.94%
|6.18
|+74.43%
|Operating Income
|4.62
|6.86
|-32.65%
|2.5
|+84.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.58
|6.65
|-31.13%
|1.48
|+209.46%
|Net Income
|3.95
|5.03
|-21.47%
|0.79
|+400%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.09
|1.47
|-25.74%
|0.11
|+863.92%
FAQs
