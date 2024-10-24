Prime Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 335.44% YoY

Prime Securities Q2 Results Live : Prime Securities has announced their Q2 results for 2024, declaring a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 93.7% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 335.44%. This substantial growth reflects the strong performance of the firm in a competitive market.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Prime Securities reported a modest revenue growth of 2.37%, accompanied by a profit increase of 42.15%. These figures indicate a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.67% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 19.97% year-over-year. This suggests that while operational efficiency may have improved recently, costs are still higher compared to the same period last year.
Operating income also showcased significant growth, rising by 11.93% from the previous quarter and a staggering 287.88% year-over-year, highlighting the effectiveness of Prime Securities' strategic initiatives.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) reached ₹5.19 for Q2, reflecting a staggering increase of 374.47% year-over-year, further indicating the company's strong profitability during this period.
Additionally, Prime Securities has delivered an impressive return of 2.5% over the last week, 87.23% over the last six months, and a remarkable 92.14% year-to-date return. This performance highlights the stock's resilience and investor confidence.
Currently, Prime Securities holds a market capitalization of ₹1094.5 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹339.9 and a low of ₹131.8. These figures reflect strong investor interest and market performance.
Prime Securities Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29.83
|29.14
|+2.37%
|15.4
|+93.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.17
|8.57
|-4.67%
|6.81
|+19.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.31
|0.28
|+10.71%
|0.26
|+19.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.91
|13.13
|-9.29%
|10.78
|+10.48%
|Operating Income
|17.92
|16.01
|+11.93%
|4.62
|+287.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.9
|15.99
|+11.94%
|4.58
|+290.83%
|Net Income
|17.2
|12.1
|+42.15%
|3.95
|+335.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.19
|2.85
|+82.29%
|1.09
|+374.47%
