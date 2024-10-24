Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prime Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 335.44% YoY

Prime Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 335.44% YoY

Livemint

Prime Securities Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 93.7% YoY & profit increased by 335.44% YoY

Prime Securities Q2 Results Live

Prime Securities Q2 Results Live : Prime Securities has announced their Q2 results for 2024, declaring a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 93.7% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 335.44%. This substantial growth reflects the strong performance of the firm in a competitive market.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Prime Securities reported a modest revenue growth of 2.37%, accompanied by a profit increase of 42.15%. These figures indicate a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.67% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 19.97% year-over-year. This suggests that while operational efficiency may have improved recently, costs are still higher compared to the same period last year.

Operating income also showcased significant growth, rising by 11.93% from the previous quarter and a staggering 287.88% year-over-year, highlighting the effectiveness of Prime Securities' strategic initiatives.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) reached 5.19 for Q2, reflecting a staggering increase of 374.47% year-over-year, further indicating the company's strong profitability during this period.

Additionally, Prime Securities has delivered an impressive return of 2.5% over the last week, 87.23% over the last six months, and a remarkable 92.14% year-to-date return. This performance highlights the stock's resilience and investor confidence.

Currently, Prime Securities holds a market capitalization of 1094.5 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 339.9 and a low of 131.8. These figures reflect strong investor interest and market performance.

Prime Securities Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29.8329.14+2.37%15.4+93.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.178.57-4.67%6.81+19.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.310.28+10.71%0.26+19.23%
Total Operating Expense11.9113.13-9.29%10.78+10.48%
Operating Income17.9216.01+11.93%4.62+287.88%
Net Income Before Taxes17.915.99+11.94%4.58+290.83%
Net Income17.212.1+42.15%3.95+335.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.192.85+82.29%1.09+374.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.2Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹29.83Cr

