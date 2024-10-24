Prime Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 335.44% YoY

Prime Securities Q2 Results Live : Prime Securities has announced their Q2 results for 2024, declaring a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 93.7% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 335.44%. This substantial growth reflects the strong performance of the firm in a competitive market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Prime Securities reported a modest revenue growth of 2.37%, accompanied by a profit increase of 42.15%. These figures indicate a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.67% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 19.97% year-over-year. This suggests that while operational efficiency may have improved recently, costs are still higher compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also showcased significant growth, rising by 11.93% from the previous quarter and a staggering 287.88% year-over-year, highlighting the effectiveness of Prime Securities' strategic initiatives.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) reached ₹5.19 for Q2, reflecting a staggering increase of 374.47% year-over-year, further indicating the company's strong profitability during this period.

Additionally, Prime Securities has delivered an impressive return of 2.5% over the last week, 87.23% over the last six months, and a remarkable 92.14% year-to-date return. This performance highlights the stock's resilience and investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Prime Securities holds a market capitalization of ₹1094.5 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹339.9 and a low of ₹131.8. These figures reflect strong investor interest and market performance.

Prime Securities Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29.83 29.14 +2.37% 15.4 +93.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.17 8.57 -4.67% 6.81 +19.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.31 0.28 +10.71% 0.26 +19.23% Total Operating Expense 11.91 13.13 -9.29% 10.78 +10.48% Operating Income 17.92 16.01 +11.93% 4.62 +287.88% Net Income Before Taxes 17.9 15.99 +11.94% 4.58 +290.83% Net Income 17.2 12.1 +42.15% 3.95 +335.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.19 2.85 +82.29% 1.09 +374.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.2Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹29.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar