Prime Securities Q3 Results 2025:Prime Securities declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.03% & the profit increased by 3.4% YoY. Profit at ₹8.2 crore and revenue at ₹21.14 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.13% and the profit decreased by 52.33%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 34.64% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 12.9% year-over-year.
The operating income was down by 36.89% quarter-over-quarter while showing an increase of 14.13% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.75, reflecting an increase of 11.79% year-over-year.
Prime Securities has delivered a 2.86% return in the last week, a 3.31% return over the last six months, and a decline of 7.42% year-to-date.
Currently, Prime Securities has a market cap of ₹857.46 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹359 and a low of ₹160.
Prime Securities Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|21.14
|29.83
|-29.13%
|17.91
|+18.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.34
|8.17
|-34.64%
|4.73
|+12.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.32
|0.31
|+3.23%
|0.24
|+33.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.83
|11.91
|-17.46%
|8
|+22.88%
|Operating Income
|11.31
|17.92
|-36.89%
|9.91
|+14.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.12
|17.9
|-43.46%
|9.87
|+2.53%
|Net Income
|8.2
|17.2
|-52.33%
|7.93
|+3.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.75
|5.19
|-47.01%
|2.46
|+11.79%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
