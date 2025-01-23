Prime Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.4% YOY, profit at ₹8.2 crore and revenue at ₹21.14 crore

Prime Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 18.03% YoY & profit increased by 3.4% YoY, profit at 8.2 crore and revenue at 21.14 crore

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Prime Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Prime Securities Q3 Results 2025:Prime Securities declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.03% & the profit increased by 3.4% YoY. Profit at 8.2 crore and revenue at 21.14 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.13% and the profit decreased by 52.33%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 34.64% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 12.9% year-over-year.

Prime Securities Q3 Results

Advertisement

The operating income was down by 36.89% quarter-over-quarter while showing an increase of 14.13% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 2.75, reflecting an increase of 11.79% year-over-year.

Prime Securities has delivered a 2.86% return in the last week, a 3.31% return over the last six months, and a decline of 7.42% year-to-date.

Currently, Prime Securities has a market cap of 857.46 Cr with a 52-week high of 359 and a low of 160.

Advertisement

Prime Securities Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue21.1429.83-29.13%17.91+18.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.348.17-34.64%4.73+12.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.320.31+3.23%0.24+33.33%
Total Operating Expense9.8311.91-17.46%8+22.88%
Operating Income11.3117.92-36.89%9.91+14.13%
Net Income Before Taxes10.1217.9-43.46%9.87+2.53%
Net Income8.217.2-52.33%7.93+3.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.755.19-47.01%2.46+11.79%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPrime Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.4% YOY, profit at ₹8.2 crore and revenue at ₹21.14 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹8.2Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹21.14Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts