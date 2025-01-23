Prime Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.4% YOY, profit at ₹8.2 crore and revenue at ₹21.14 crore

Prime Securities Q3 Results 2025:Prime Securities declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.03% & the profit increased by 3.4% YoY. Profit at ₹8.2 crore and revenue at ₹21.14 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.13% and the profit decreased by 52.33%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 34.64% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 12.9% year-over-year.

The operating income was down by 36.89% quarter-over-quarter while showing an increase of 14.13% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.75, reflecting an increase of 11.79% year-over-year.

Prime Securities has delivered a 2.86% return in the last week, a 3.31% return over the last six months, and a decline of 7.42% year-to-date.

Currently, Prime Securities has a market cap of ₹857.46 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹359 and a low of ₹160.

Prime Securities Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 21.14 29.83 -29.13% 17.91 +18.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.34 8.17 -34.64% 4.73 +12.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.32 0.31 +3.23% 0.24 +33.33% Total Operating Expense 9.83 11.91 -17.46% 8 +22.88% Operating Income 11.31 17.92 -36.89% 9.91 +14.13% Net Income Before Taxes 10.12 17.9 -43.46% 9.87 +2.53% Net Income 8.2 17.2 -52.33% 7.93 +3.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.75 5.19 -47.01% 2.46 +11.79%

