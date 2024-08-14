Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 162.31% YOY

Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Primo Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.97% & the loss increased by 162.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.98% and the loss increased by 258.68%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 27.67% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 56.72% year-on-year. This significant rise in expenses has impacted the company's bottom line.
Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by an impressive 127.28% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 267.58% year-on-year. This indicates that the core operations of the company are showing signs of strength.
However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹-0.46 for Q1, which has decreased by 155.56% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the overall financial strain faced by the company in the current quarter.
In terms of market performance, Primo Chemicals has delivered a -1.91% return in the last week, a 3.46% return in the last 6 months, and a -20.26% year-to-date return. The stock has experienced significant volatility, reflecting the mixed sentiments among investors.
Currently, Primo Chemicals has a market cap of ₹969.86 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹66.3 and ₹33 respectively. The company’s market capitalization and stock performance indicate the challenges it faces amidst rising costs and fluctuating returns.
Primo Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|121.93
|102.47
|+18.98%
|109.88
|+10.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.77
|10
|+27.67%
|8.15
|+56.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.34
|11.57
|+6.73%
|8.71
|+41.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|119.16
|112.61
|+5.82%
|111.53
|+6.85%
|Operating Income
|2.77
|-10.14
|+127.28%
|-1.65
|+267.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.5
|-10.19
|+134.32%
|0.78
|+350.74%
|Net Income
|-11.25
|7.09
|-258.68%
|-4.29
|-162.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.46
|0.29
|-258.62%
|-0.18
|-155.56%
