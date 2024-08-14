Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 162.31% YOY

Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Primo Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.97% & the loss increased by 162.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.98% and the loss increased by 258.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 27.67% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 56.72% year-on-year. This significant rise in expenses has impacted the company's bottom line.

Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by an impressive 127.28% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 267.58% year-on-year. This indicates that the core operations of the company are showing signs of strength.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹-0.46 for Q1, which has decreased by 155.56% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the overall financial strain faced by the company in the current quarter.

In terms of market performance, Primo Chemicals has delivered a -1.91% return in the last week, a 3.46% return in the last 6 months, and a -20.26% year-to-date return. The stock has experienced significant volatility, reflecting the mixed sentiments among investors.

Currently, Primo Chemicals has a market cap of ₹969.86 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹66.3 and ₹33 respectively. The company’s market capitalization and stock performance indicate the challenges it faces amidst rising costs and fluctuating returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Primo Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 121.93 102.47 +18.98% 109.88 +10.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.77 10 +27.67% 8.15 +56.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.34 11.57 +6.73% 8.71 +41.8% Total Operating Expense 119.16 112.61 +5.82% 111.53 +6.85% Operating Income 2.77 -10.14 +127.28% -1.65 +267.58% Net Income Before Taxes 3.5 -10.19 +134.32% 0.78 +350.74% Net Income -11.25 7.09 -258.68% -4.29 -162.31% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.46 0.29 -258.62% -0.18 -155.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-11.25Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹121.93Cr

