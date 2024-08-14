Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 162.31% YOY

Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 162.31% YOY

Livemint

Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.97% YoY & loss increased by 162.31% YoY

Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Primo Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Primo Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.97% & the loss increased by 162.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.98% and the loss increased by 258.68%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 27.67% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 56.72% year-on-year. This significant rise in expenses has impacted the company's bottom line.

Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by an impressive 127.28% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 267.58% year-on-year. This indicates that the core operations of the company are showing signs of strength.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) is -0.46 for Q1, which has decreased by 155.56% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the overall financial strain faced by the company in the current quarter.

In terms of market performance, Primo Chemicals has delivered a -1.91% return in the last week, a 3.46% return in the last 6 months, and a -20.26% year-to-date return. The stock has experienced significant volatility, reflecting the mixed sentiments among investors.

Currently, Primo Chemicals has a market cap of 969.86 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 66.3 and 33 respectively. The company’s market capitalization and stock performance indicate the challenges it faces amidst rising costs and fluctuating returns.

Primo Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue121.93102.47+18.98%109.88+10.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.7710+27.67%8.15+56.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.3411.57+6.73%8.71+41.8%
Total Operating Expense119.16112.61+5.82%111.53+6.85%
Operating Income2.77-10.14+127.28%-1.65+267.58%
Net Income Before Taxes3.5-10.19+134.32%0.78+350.74%
Net Income-11.257.09-258.68%-4.29-162.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.460.29-258.62%-0.18-155.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-11.25Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹121.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

